×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Seafood can help prevent stroke, heart diseases

Health & Science
 By Ayoki Onyango | 3h ago | 3 min read
 

Chef Khatibu Mwangundza serves a guest seafood during the New Year's Eve dinner party at PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa, on December 31, 2025.  [File, Standard]

Nutritionists say that seafood, especially fish from the sea and rivers, can manage and stop strokes. Fish contain so many important nutrients that the body requires in order to stay healthy and live longer.

For this reason, one should make sure fish form part of their diet. Nutritionists and dieticians recommend that one should consume fish at least once a week.

"Just one small portion of fish, a quarter of kilogram supplies between a third and a half of the protein required each day," says Grace Chege, former nutritionist at the Hotel Intercontinental, Nairobi.

Fish are also rich in vitamin B12, which is vital for a healthy nervous system and iodine, which the thyroid gland needs to function effectively," says Chege, who is now private nutrition and diet consultant.

"Unlike saturated animal fats, fish oils are highly beneficial," she reveals. Studies have found that people who eat oily fish at least once a week are less likely to suffer from heart disease and stroke.

Most experts believe that it is the Omega-3 fatty acids in fish, which help to protect against heart and circulation problems. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce the risk of thrombosis and can also improve the flow of blood through small blood vessels.

Over the years, says Chege, nutritional research has confirmed that the consumption of oily fish helps to relieve some symptoms of psoriasis.

This is due to two factors: Omega-3 fatty acids and the larger amounts of vitamin D in oily fish such as Nile perch, tilapia, salmon, lungfish, mudfish,  sharks, whales, knifefish, tuna and other large seafish.

Scientists have also discovered that Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for healthy development of the eyes and brain in particular, hence mothers-to-be or expectant mothers should include them in their diet.

Even though many people are sceptical about farmed fish due to chemicals used in manufacturing their foods, experts say farmed fish such as salmon and trout, contain similar levels of Omega-3 fatty acids just like wild varieties or species found in lakes, seas, rivers and oceans.

This is so because fish eat the same foods. Chege says fish harvested from cages and ponds are as good as fish caught from the sea. However, the taste is not the same. Steaming, baking or grilling fish is good for your health, says the former hotelier.

But, laboratory tests and studies suggest smoked and pickled fish can produce compounds, which may be carcinogenic, especially if excessively eaten. Food experts say fish such as sardines (omena) are excellent source of calcium as both bones and flesh are eaten.

Since tilapia can be too expensive for most Kenyans, nutritionists are advising the public to consume more omena as an alternative. Omena is more affordable in markets and is now being stocked by supermarkets.

Tinned tuna fish is said to provide very little fish oil as most of the oil in it is removed before canning. People who do not eat fish miss a lot in terms of health benefits. If you don't like the taste of fresh fish, try fried one. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
Next article
Seafood can help prevent stroke, heart diseases
Seafood can help prevent stroke, heart diseases
.

Similar Articles

Stop the sneezes: How to manage the uncomfortable nasal reflex
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-01-19 07:00:00
Stop the sneezes: How to manage the uncomfortable nasal reflex
Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
Resounding success: How new surgery at KNH is restoring children's hearing
By Maryann Muganda 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Resounding success: How new surgery at KNH is restoring children's hearing
.

Latest Articles

Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
Premium
Osteosarcoma: Persistent knee pain that led to girl's brave cancer battle
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-01-19 08:00:00
Seafood can help prevent stroke, heart diseases
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2026-01-19 08:00:00
Stop the sneezes: How to manage the uncomfortable nasal reflex
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-01-19 07:00:00
Premium
Osteogenic sarcoma: Nagging limb pain in children could signal deadly bone cancer
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-01-19 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Pulmonary hypertension: When high blood pressure hits vessels of the lungs
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Pulmonary hypertension: When high blood pressure hits vessels of the lungs
>Tragedy spurs family to take action against mental illness-related deaths
By George Njunge 2026-01-19 00:00:00
Tragedy spurs family to take action against mental illness-related deaths
>How raw milk and red meat drive brucellosis transmission in humans
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-01-18 16:29:28
How raw milk and red meat drive brucellosis transmission in humans
>State rolls out five-year plan to fight cervical cancer
By Chebet Birir 2026-01-17 09:25:20
State rolls out five-year plan to fight cervical cancer
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved