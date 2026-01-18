Traditional mursik under scrutiny after family suffers food poisoning

Ten family members began experiencing severe stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming contaminated mursik. [File, Standard]

What is often celebrated as a symbol of Kalenjin heritage and hospitality has once again come under public health scrutiny following a food poisoning incident in Chepseon, Kipkelion East Constituency.

Ten members of one family, aged between three and 60 years, were on Monday rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital after allegedly consuming contaminated mursik, the traditional Kalenjin fermented milk. The incident occurred after the family shared about three litres of the sour milk during dinner on Sunday night.

Within hours, family members began experiencing severe stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhoea, triggering an emergency rush to hospital.

Londiani Sub-County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Collins Kipkoech confirmed that the patients presented with symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

“They were promptly placed on intravenous fluids and antibiotics,” Dr Kipkoech said. “Samples have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis to establish the exact cause of the illness.”

According to the hospital, the affected family comprises five males and five females. All are currently in stable condition, with only one patient expected to remain admitted for further observation.

For Vivian Chemutai, who prepared the mursik, the incident has been distressing and confusing. She said the family frequently consumes the traditional delicacy without any previous complications. “I cannot explain how it turned harmful this time,” Chemutai said, expressing concern that the cow may have been sick. She noted that the animal had previously suffered from mastitis after calving.

Chemutai did not consume the milk due to a pre-existing medical condition, but confirmed that two of her children were among those hospitalised.

Another family member, Maureen Cheruto, described how the illness set in shortly after the meal. “We took the mursik with ugali, and soon after I started experiencing stomach pains. I was the first to fall ill before the vomiting began,” she said. The incident has sparked calls for government intervention. A relative, Davis Cheruiyot, appealed to authorities to deploy veterinary and public health officers to Chepseon village to investigate the source of contamination.

“We want to know whether the cow was sick or if the problem arose during preparation, so that such incidents can be prevented in the future,” he said.

Kericho County Acting Public Health Officer Raymond Milgo says cases of food poisoning linked to spoiled mursik vary widely, with each incident shaped by distinct factors.

“Samples from recent incidents are still undergoing analysis at the Government Chemist,” Milgo said. “However, preliminary findings from the Chepseon case suggest that colostrum may have been used in preparing the mursik.”

He explained that colostrum, the first milk produced by a cow after calving, is not safe for human consumption immediately after birth. “Using colostrum to prepare mursik can easily lead to food poisoning,” he warned.

Milgo also cautioned against attempts to speed up fermentation. “Some handlers add yeast to hasten the process. When yeast reacts with lactose in milk, it can cause intolerance and trigger food poisoning,” he said.

Poor hygiene during handling and preparation remains a major concern. Dirty containers, unhygienic environments and unclean handlers are common sources of contamination. To improve safety, Milgo said anyone preparing mursik for sale must undergo medical examination and certification and stressed the importance of tracing milk sources.

“For safety, milk should be boiled to at least 77 degrees Celsius to kill harmful bacteria. Where thermometers are unavailable, the milk should be boiled until it rises and settles, and preferably boiled a second time,” he advised.

Beyond immediate poisoning, experts are raising concerns about possible long-term health effects.

Dr Russ White, a cardiothoracic surgeon and director of the AGC Tenwek Cardiothoracic Center, said studies indicate that mursik contains carcinogenic substances, including acetaldehyde. “I cannot say that mursik directly causes oesophageal cancer, but it contains compounds that increase -cancer risk,” he said, adding that poorly prepared fermented milk can also harbour harmful bacteria.”