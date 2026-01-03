Faith based, private medical facilities hit by US health deal

Health PS Dr Ouma Oluga interacts with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before the signing of the landmark health deal in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 4, 2025. [PCS]

Faith-based medical facilities directly funded by the United States of America will feel the hit if the Sh207 billion deal between Kenya and USA will be implemented.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita directed the Kenyan government not to implement the 37-page framework.

Nevertheless, the document indicates that as of March 31 this year, USA intends to stop funding health programs it directly runs such institutions and instead have the Kenyan government shoulder the headache of ensuring their continuity.