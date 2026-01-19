Stop the sneezes: How to manage the uncomfortable nasal reflex

Frequent sneezing is often the body waving a small red flag. [Courtesy]

Sneezing is one of those shared human moments we barely think about until it becomes relentless. One minute it is a harmless “achoo” in the middle of a conversation. The next, it is a rapid, exhausting series that leaves you watery-eyed, congested and slightly embarrassed. Many people immediately assume it is a cold, dust, or a passing reaction that will resolve on its own. In reality, frequent sneezing is often the body waving a small red flag.

Medically, sneezing is known as sternutation. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it is an involuntary reflex that forcefully expels air through the nose and mouth to remove irritants from the nasal lining. It is a protective mechanism designed to keep harmful particles out of the respiratory system. The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that this reflex becomes exaggerated when the immune system reacts to substances it mistakenly perceives as threats.

There are many causes of sneezing. Allergic rhinitis is among the most common. According to the World Allergy Organisation, this condition affects more than 400 million people globally, and sneezing is its most commonly reported symptom. Allergens such as pollen, dust mites, mould and pet dander trigger inflammation inside the nose. In Kenya, studies conducted at the University of Nairobi and the Kenya Medical Training College show that sneezing is the leading complaint among people diagnosed with allergic rhinitis, especially in urban settings and indoor work environments.

Sneezing can also be caused by viral infections, such as the common cold, exposure to pollution or chemical fumes, sudden temperature changes, strong perfumes, and even bright light. The NIH describes the photic sneeze reflex as a genetic trait affecting up to one third of the population, in which exposure to bright sunlight triggers sneezing.

Importantly, sneezing is usually a symptom rather than a condition on its own. It often appears alongside nasal congestion, a runny nose, itchy eyes, throat irritation or post-nasal drip. According to the National Health Service (NHS), persistent sneezing may signal poorly controlled allergies rather than repeated infections. Many people manage it incorrectly by relying solely on antihistamines while ignoring environmental triggers, leading to recurring symptoms.

Sneezing may seem minor, but understanding it can transform annoyance into awareness and better respiratory health. Here are practical tips on managing and treating sneezing:

Reduce exposure to triggers

Identify when and where sneezing worsens. According to the WHO, indoor allergens, such as dust mites and mould are major contributors. Regular cleaning, washing bedding in hot water and reducing clutter can significantly lower exposure.

Rinse the nasal passages

Saline nasal sprays or rinses help flush out allergens and irritants. The American Academy of Otolaryngology states that saline is safe for daily use and can reduce sneezing without medication side effects.

Choose medication wisely

Antihistamines can reduce sneezing caused by allergies. The NHS advises using non-drowsy options where possible and avoiding mixing allergy medications without medical guidance.

Improve indoor air quality

Poor ventilation worsens symptoms. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, clean indoor air reduces respiratory irritation. Air purifiers and regular filter cleaning can help.

Stay hydrated

Dry nasal passages are more sensitive. Drinking enough fluids keeps mucus thin and reduces irritation.

Seek medical advice when sneezing persists

If sneezing lasts for weeks or disrupts daily life, consult a healthcare professional. ENT specialists note that untreated allergic rhinitis can progress to sinus infections or asthma.