Faith leaders call for investment in health services amid shrinking donor funding

Christian faith and health leaders have called for increased national investment and global solidarity to support health services and promote equitable access to care. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

In the face of sharp reductions in global health funding, Christian faith and health leaders from 10 African countries met in Nairobi to chart a new path for sustainable, locally led healthcare.

The leaders called for greater national investment in health, global solidarity and recognition of faith-based providers as indispensable partners in delivering care, especially to underserved and remote communities.

“Significant reductions in global health funding are prompting us to revisit our roots,” said Doug Fountain, Executive Director of CCIH, noting that faith networks oversee thousands of health facilities across Africa and operate many community programmes.

The three-day African Faith and Health Leaders Consultation brought together bishops, archbishops, pastors and health-care managers from Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

The meeting took place between November 25 and 27, 2025 and was co-hosted by Christian Connections for International Health (CCIH), All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) and Africa Christian Health Associations Platform (ACHAP).

“Faith leaders have tremendous influence in their communities, especially with respect to personal issues such as health,” said Rev Dr Lesmore Gibson Ezekiel, Director of Peace, Ecclesial Leadership, Development, Interfaith and Theology at AACC.

Bishop Nshole Babula Donatien from the DRC stressed the need for local responsibility.

“The problems of Nigeria will be solved by Nigerians, with assistance from outsiders, but in the final analysis, our problems will be solved by us,” he said.

“In the face of funding reductions, we are seeing new partnerships and innovation among Christian health actors,” said Nkatha Njeru, chief executive of ACHAP. [Ryan Kerubo]