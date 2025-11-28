×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Faith leaders call for investment in health services amid shrinking donor funding

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 7h ago | 2 min read
 Christian faith and health leaders have called for increased national investment and global solidarity to support health services and promote equitable access to care. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

In the face of sharp reductions in global health funding, Christian faith and health leaders from 10 African countries met in Nairobi to chart a new path for sustainable, locally led healthcare.

The leaders called for greater national investment in health, global solidarity and recognition of faith-based providers as indispensable partners in delivering care, especially to underserved and remote communities.

“Significant reductions in global health funding are prompting us to revisit our roots,” said Doug Fountain, Executive Director of CCIH, noting that faith networks oversee thousands of health facilities across Africa and operate many community programmes.

The three-day African Faith and Health Leaders Consultation brought together bishops, archbishops, pastors and health-care managers from Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

The meeting took place between November 25 and 27, 2025 and was co-hosted by Christian Connections for International Health (CCIH), All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) and Africa Christian Health Associations Platform (ACHAP).

“Faith leaders have tremendous influence in their communities, especially with respect to personal issues such as health,” said Rev Dr Lesmore Gibson Ezekiel, Director of Peace, Ecclesial Leadership, Development, Interfaith and Theology at AACC.

Bishop Nshole Babula Donatien from the DRC stressed the need for local responsibility.

“The problems of Nigeria will be solved by Nigerians, with assistance from outsiders, but in the final analysis, our problems will be solved by us,” he said.

“In the face of funding reductions, we are seeing new partnerships and innovation among Christian health actors,” said Nkatha Njeru, chief executive of ACHAP. [Ryan Kerubo]

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Faith leaders call for investment in health services amid shrinking donor funding
Faith leaders call for investment in health services amid shrinking donor funding
Next article
Health NGOs flag growing resource gaps as health demands rise
Health NGOs flag growing resource gaps as health demands rise
.

Similar Articles

Embu doctors threaten strike over delayed promotions, staff shortages
By David Njaaga 2025-11-28 10:13:00
Embu doctors threaten strike over delayed promotions, staff shortages
Mental health summit calls for awareness, action and resilience
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-27 11:11:59
Mental health summit calls for awareness, action and resilience
Fighting in silence: The untold stories of learners and teachers living with HIV
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-11-27 10:02:32
Fighting in silence: The untold stories of learners and teachers living with HIV
.

Latest Articles

Faith leaders call for investment in health services amid shrinking donor funding
Faith leaders call for investment in health services amid shrinking donor funding
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-11-28 19:15:30
Health NGOs flag growing resource gaps as health demands rise
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-11-28 17:09:40
Embu doctors threaten strike over delayed promotions, staff shortages
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2025-11-28 10:13:00
Mental health summit calls for awareness, action and resilience
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-11-27 11:11:59
.

Recommended Articles

>How new trade deal will limit Kenyans' access to affordable drugs
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-26 12:15:35
How new trade deal will limit Kenyans' access to affordable drugs
>Kenya rolls out new lung-care training to strengthen early diagnosis at KNH
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-25 22:20:31
Kenya rolls out new lung-care training to strengthen early diagnosis at KNH
>Over 12 counties get 50 new labs, five theatres and CT scans
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2025-11-25 15:18:04
Over 12 counties get 50 new labs, five theatres and CT scans
>Malaysian scientists discover how bed bugs could help catch criminals
By AFP 2025-11-25 11:42:27
Malaysian scientists discover how bed bugs could help catch criminals
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved