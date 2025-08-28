×
KNH transforms lives through specialised surgical camp

Health & Science
 By Sharon Wanga | 1w ago | 2 min read
 Medics conducting surgery at KNH.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has successfully conducted a week-long specialised surgical camp that restored hope to patients through advanced reconstructive procedures.

The camp was organised in collaboration with Ohana One International Surgical Aid and Education, the University of Nairobi, and the Kenya Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery.

Doctors carried out 15 complex surgeries, including lymphedema and lipedema reconstruction, cleft lip and palate repairs, correction of congenital limb deformities, soft tissue tumour removal, brachial plexus reconstruction, and post-burn scar release.

Speaking after the camp, KNH Senior Director of Clinical Services Dr. Joel Lessan said the exercise demonstrated the power of partnerships in strengthening the hospital’s capacity.

“We have successfully performed 15 surgeries, including lymphedema treatment, upper limb reconstruction, and neurofibromatosis surgery. With support from Ohana One, who also donated specialised surgical equipment, this initiative reaffirms our commitment to world-class healthcare,” he said.

Beyond patient care, the camp also focused on knowledge transfer, mentorship, and hands-on training for local surgeons to ensure sustainability and long-term capacity building in reconstructive surgery.

The mission brought together renowned experts, including Dr. David Kulber, President of Ohana One and a globally recognised plastic and hand surgeon; Prof. Ferdinand Nang’ole; Dr. Kennedy Ondede; Dr. Benjamin Wabwire; Dr. Pedro Santos from Mozambique; and Salim Hashim from Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

KNH said the initiative underscores a shared commitment to expanding access to specialised, high-quality surgical care in Kenya while reinforcing the hospital’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

