New 25-year plan targets better maternal and child health in Kenya

Dr. Rosemarie Lopokoiyt Board Member KEPRECON,Prof. Fred Were Chief Executive Director KEPRECON & Prof. Dalton Wamalwa Board Vice Chairman KEPRECON during launch of KEPRECON 5 year strategic plan 2025 to 2030 and 25 year master plan 2025 to 2050.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya has made numerous commitments over the years to improve maternal and child health, yet many have not been put into action.

The country continues to face high maternal deaths, poor access to care for children, and a shortage of skilled health workers—especially in rural areas.

The Kenya Paediatric Research Consortium (KEPRECON) hopes to change this with the launch of two new blueprints: a five-year Strategic Plan (2025–2030) and a 25-year Master Plan (2025–2050).The goal is to translate policy into action and build a fair, resilient health system for mothers and children.

During the launch in Nairobi, Prof Fred Were, KEPRECON’s Chief Executive and Research Director, said the plans aim to strengthen systems that protect mothers, children, and communities.

“We are not where we want to be,” he said. “No single indicator of manpower requirements is fully met. Through this plan, we aim to build a motivated and mentored workforce supported by good laws, policies, and systems.”

The plans align with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda and Vision 2030. The long-term 25-year framework extends to 2050, envisioning Kenya as a regional and continental leader in maternal and child health research and policy.

Prof Were noted that while Kenya has many health policies, few are clear or practical.

“You will find volumes of documents in offices,” he said. “Our work is to turn those into something simple—something a community health worker or a county leader with no medical background can understand and use.”

The new KEPRECON framework focuses on turning research into practice, promoting data-driven decision-making, and strengthening training for health workers. It also embraces digital tools such as artificial intelligence and data systems to improve service delivery and accountability.

Dr Rosemarie Lopokoiyit, a paediatrician and KEPRECON board member, said the organisation’s evolution from a small research arm of the Kenya Paediatric Association into an independent body reflects its commitment to real change.

“Our aim is to be catalysts for health systems research,” she said. “The strategic plan gives us small but focused steps to reach our 2050 goals and make research useful to real people.”

Prof Ambrose Agweyu, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the KEMRI–Wellcome Trust Programme, described the launch as a major milestone for the consortium.

“We are working in an environment of both opportunity and challenge. There is a growing health workforce, the effects of climate change, and new digital spaces,” he said. “This plan helps us bring research and practice together to support Vision 2030 and beyond.”

The two plans emphasise building a data-driven, people-centred health system where evidence informs every decision—from county hospitals to national policy.“Our goal is to move from data to evidence, and from evidence to practice,” Prof Were said.