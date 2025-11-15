×
Kenyans urged to undergo regular diabetes screening

Health & Science
 By Peterson Githaiga | 4h ago | 2 min read
 A section of Ngong residents in Kajiado County participated in 2025 World Diabetes Day walk. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kenyans have been urged to undergo regular diabetes screening to reduce the high rate of undiagnosed cases.

Dr Faith Masenge in-charge of Ngong Sub County Hospital on Friday said diabetes is an increasing problem throughout the world and is a major contributor to the growing burden of chronic disease, especially in developing countries.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Diabetes Day, Masenge said the disease is also a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation.

''As we mark this day, we urge people of all walks of life to consistently get screened for diabetes due to the high rate of undiagnosed cases and the risk of serious complications, the condition can be improved by changing our lifestyle'' said Dr Masenge.

Her appeal comes as millions of people with diabetes face daily challenges managing their condition in the workplace, including stigma, discrimination and exclusion.

In Ngong, Kajiado County, a section of people leaving with the disease has formed a support group to help them manage their health situation.

The more than two hundred men and women decided to come together and formed Ngong Diabetes Support Group Association as umbrella group that has been helping them get access to medication.

According to Manje Kinyanjui, the group’s treasure, they came together after realising that some of the members were not financially stable and were not even able to buy medicine for themselves.

Kinyanjui said in the group, they save Sh100 per month, which is then used to support any of their member who is not able to buy medicine.

According to him, the members have realised that being diagonised with diseases is not a death sentence and therefore, life must continue.

''Through this group were able to assist some of our members who are not able even to buy medication, we also meet and spend time together as a way of avoiding stigma'' said Kinyanjui.

During the event, other than mass screening for the general public, songs, dance and success stories were shared as a way of creating awareness.

