The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
Poisons Board warns against misuse of Ozempic for weight loss

Health & Science
 By Ronald Kipruto | 2w ago | 1 min read
 

Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO Fred Siyoi. [File, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has cautioned the public against using semaglutide, commonly sold as Ozempic, for weight loss.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 19, Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi said the drug is a prescription-only medicine approved for treating type 2 diabetes, but its misuse for cosmetic purposes is rising.

“The Board wishes to bring to the attention of the public that semaglutide is a Prescription-Only Medicine, and its unsupervised or off-label use may result in serious health outcomes,” said Siyoi.

The Board, mandated to regulate the quality, safety, and distribution of drugs, health products, and technologies in Kenya, also highlighted possible side effects.

They include low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), eye conditions, acid reflux, and intestinal obstruction, which can range from mild to severe.

“While the benefits of Semagluude outweigh its risks, serious safety concerns continue to be raised,” he added.

The Pharmacy Board has urged the public to avoid misuse of the drug and to report any suspected side effects or poor-quality products.

The warning follows a growing trend in the country, including by social media influencers and marketing firms, that are now promoting semaglutide as a shortcut to weight loss, without informing the masses of the side effects.

.

.

