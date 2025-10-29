×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA

Health & Science
 By Ronald Kipruto | 1h ago | 2 min read
 

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Afya House. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended the government’s  decision to transfer the Linda Mama free maternal care program to the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the move is aimed at creating a more sustainable and comprehensive healthcare model.

Appearing before the Senate, Duale said the transfer was necessary to address long-standing financial and operational challenges that had weakened the program’s impact.

“The Linda Mama program, while important in providing free maternal access, was facing frequent financial constraints, budget cuts, delayed reimbursements, and equity gaps,” Duale told senators.

He noted that the previous framework excluded key services such as newborn complications and intensive care, gaps the SHA model is designed to address.

According to Duale, the SHA has adopted a comprehensive household coverage model to ensure that vulnerable families can access a wider range of essential health services.

He revealed that the national government is currently sponsoring 558,000 indigent households through the SHA to guarantee universal access to healthcare.

Duale also highlighted new initiatives targeting teenage mothers, announcing that 22,000 teenage mothers have already benefited from free maternal services under SHA.

“Recognizing teenage pregnancy as a critical public health challenge, SHA has rolled out targeted interventions using digital health platforms and community promoters to reach affected girls,” he said.

Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage, saying the reforms under SHA mark a major step toward equitable and sustainable healthcare for all Kenyans.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
Next article
Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
.

Similar Articles

Powerless: The irony of power outage at Africa energy summit
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-10-29 11:28:57
Powerless: The irony of power outage at Africa energy summit
Beyond medicine: Initiative restores dignity and hope to cancer patients and survivors
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-28 18:28:53
Beyond medicine: Initiative restores dignity and hope to cancer patients and survivors
Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
By The Conversation 2025-10-27 08:00:00
Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
.

Latest Articles

Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
Health & Science
By Ronald Kipruto
2025-10-29 17:19:07
Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
Health & Science
By Maryann Anyango Muganda
2025-10-29 11:33:42
Powerless: The irony of power outage at Africa energy summit
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
2025-10-29 11:28:57
Beyond medicine: Initiative restores dignity and hope to cancer patients and survivors
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-28 18:28:53
.

Recommended Articles

>'I thought it was a misdiagnosis': How Wanjira Wairegi overcame stage 3 ovarian cancer
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-27 07:00:00
'I thought it was a misdiagnosis': How Wanjira Wairegi overcame stage 3 ovarian cancer
>Pre-eclampsia: The deadly condition many mothers never see coming
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-27 06:00:00
Pre-eclampsia: The deadly condition many mothers never see coming
>Report: Data-driven action key in reducing methane emissions
By James Wanzala 2025-10-27 06:00:00
Report: Data-driven action key in reducing methane emissions
>Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-10-27 00:00:00
Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved