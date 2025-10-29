Confusion as CS Duale appears in Parliament for grilling over SHA

Health CS Aden Duale before the National Assembly's Health committee to consider Budget Estimates FY 2025/26 at Parliament buildings on May 14, 2025. [File, Standard]

Confusion rocked the National Assembly after journalists were denied access to a Health Committee sitting where Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was appearing.

In a development that appeared to validate claims that the House team was now acting at the whims of the CS- following last week’s ugly spat involving a member- the Seme MP James Nyikal-led committee conducted business behind closed doors.

According to an initial media invite, Duale was set to appear before the Departmental Committee on Health alongside other officials to deliberate on the way forward following the committee’s recommendations arising from the report on the assessment of the Social Health Authority (SHA) Fund utilisation since inception, and the challenges faced by the challenges faced by the health facilities.

“It will also be deliberating on The Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 41 of 2025),” it added.

The invite was however later recalled with a message stating that it had been “postponed to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances.” And that a new date would be announced in due time.

But much to the surprise of Journalists, it would emerge that a meeting of the committee was indeed convened within Bunge towers where the CS was present. Attempts by journalists to access the meeting were futile as the meeting was closed door.

At the time, a clear explanation on why a committee that had been listed on the sitting schedule as open and accessible to all was now being conducted in camera.

Granted, according to the House Standing orders, a committee is allowed to hold a committee sitting in- camera albeit having given clear reasons for the same. But the occurrences Tuesday – given the high public interest topics that were being discussed- raised eyebrows.

The committee however later moved to address the issue noting that it had elected to hold the session in-camera to address issues of “National interest arising from the unfortunate events that occurred during the previous sitting.”

An officer from the media relations office would also claim that the confusion had been brought about by the Ministry which had allegedly initially rescinded its decision to appear before the House team only for the CS to show up.

Notably, there was chaos two weeks ago between Duale and MPs from the committee.

What started as a routine presentation of findings turned into a heated exchange during a sitting of the National Assembly Committee on Health, where Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale clashed with MPs over the management of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The meeting, which was intended to allow the committee to present its findings, enable the CS to respond, and then agree on recommendations, quickly devolved into a war of words after accusations flew across the room.

The tension began when CS Duale accused some committee members of a conflict of interest, claiming they owned health facilities that were attempting to shield themselves from scrutiny.

“I cannot be intimidated by a member. I come to answer questions in accordance with Article 153,” Duale said. “The member for Nandi has absolutely... She has the right to ask me questions and I will answer them. But she can’t intimidate me.”

But committee members pushed back.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi accused the CS of undermining the committee’s authority.

“We will not allow you to continue intimidating this committee. We will not allow it,” said Kibagendi.

Duale, visibly agitated, shot back, accusing some MPs of using the committee platform to “extort and blackmail” his ministry.

“I will not allow you to extort and blackmail the minister,” he said.

That remark set off a fierce confrontation.

“Who is extorting you? Who is extorting you? That nonsense is what you’ve been telling us out here. We will not allow it. This is rubbish. We will not allow you to extort,” Kibagendi responded.

At one point, Kibagendi also turned his frustration toward committee chair Dr James Nyikal, accusing him of failing to stand firm.

“And you, Honourable Nyikal, you are not living by your values. You are living by borrowed values,” he said.

The confrontation escalated further when Duale claimed that Kibagendi owned a hospital, suggesting a conflict of interest in the committee’s oversight role.

“Where? I don’t own a hospital, you can charge me, you can charge me! I don’t own a hospital,” Kibagendi fired back. “You are the people stealing from SHA. You and your friends are thieves.”

The dramatic back-and-forth left the committee session in disarray, forcing Dr Nyikal to call for calm and Kibagendi to walk out.