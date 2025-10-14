Why Kenyans feel NHIF was better than SHA

Social Health Authority building in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

One year after the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), the majority of Kenyans and healthcare providers believe the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) offered better services.

A new survey by the Consortium of Healthcare Providers reveals that seven in ten Kenyans feel the SHA has performed worse than the NHIF. Among issues leading to loss of trust with SHA is claims issues, system failures, and financial distress that have disrupted operations in many health facilities.

The assessment, titled “Provider Assessment of the Transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) at One Year in Kenya”, paints a grim picture of a health financing system struggling to find its footing.