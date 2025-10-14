×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Why Kenyans feel NHIF was better than SHA

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 6h ago | 3 min read
  Social Health Authority building in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

One year after the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), the majority of Kenyans and healthcare providers believe the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) offered better services.

A new survey by the Consortium of Healthcare Providers reveals that seven in ten Kenyans feel the SHA has performed worse than the NHIF. Among issues leading to loss of trust with SHA is claims issues, system failures, and financial distress that have disrupted operations in many health facilities.

The assessment, titled “Provider Assessment of the Transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) at One Year in Kenya”, paints a grim picture of a health financing system struggling to find its footing.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Heated exchanges as Duale, MPs clash during Health Committee session
Heated exchanges as Duale, MPs clash during Health Committee session
Next article
Why Kenyans feel NHIF was better than SHA
Why Kenyans feel NHIF was better than SHA
.

Similar Articles

Doctors stage protest in Kiambu, press for Wamatangi's exit
By George Njung’e And Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-14 08:00:00
Doctors stage protest in Kiambu, press for Wamatangi's exit
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
By Juliet Omelo 2025-10-13 15:58:47
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-13 11:34:06
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
.

Latest Articles

Heated exchanges as Duale, MPs clash during Health Committee session
Heated exchanges as Duale, MPs clash during Health Committee session
Health & Science
By Esther Nyambura
2025-10-14 12:48:15
Doctors stage protest in Kiambu, press for Wamatangi's exit
Health & Science
By George Njung’e And Mercy Kahenda
2025-10-14 08:00:00
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-13 15:58:47
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-10-13 11:34:06
.

Recommended Articles

>When babies are born with organs outside the body
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-13 08:00:00
When babies are born with organs outside the body
>Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
By Renson Mnyamwezi 2025-10-13 06:00:00
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
>Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
By Juliet Omelo 2025-10-12 18:27:19
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
>Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-12 14:15:00
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved