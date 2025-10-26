From pain to purpose: Breast cancer survivors turn their scars to courage

Losing a breast brought profound emotional pain to Nancy Awuor, a breast cancer survivor. She faced mockery and sarcastic laughter from those who noticed she had only one breast.
At times, she loses balance and falls, a lasting physical reminder of the mastectomy she underwent a decade ago.
“It hurts deeply as a woman to lose a breast. Though I get emotional when mocked, I’ve accepted my condition because I’ll never regain it,” says Awuor.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login