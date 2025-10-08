×
Union commends Isiolo county for public health reforms

Health & Science
 By Bruno Mutunga | 2h ago | 2 min read
 

Doctors in Garbatulla sub county hospital in Isiolo county, on November 18, 2024. [File, Standard]

Isiolo County has received accolades from the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) for strengthening healthcare services and prioritising preventive measures.

This came during KEHPHPU’s official visit to the county, led by Secretary General Brown Ashira, Vice Chair Juma Maelo, and National Treasurer Mohamed Ali.

Ashira lauded the county government for employing 16 new Public Health Officers (PHOs), terming the move a major boost to preventive healthcare in the region.

“The population in Isiolo county has increased and therefore there is need for more public health officers to meet the needs of the growing population. The county is also vast and the officers need to be enough and well facilitated,” said Ashira 

“We commend the governor for showing real commitment to public health. The hiring of 16 PHOs is not just about numbers, it’s about saving lives. These officers are a lifeline to communities that depend on essential health services,” he added.

The union emphasized the need for counties to invest more in public health personnel, saying that frontline officers play a critical role in disease prevention, outbreak control, and community health promotion.

KEHPHPU Treasurer Mohamed Ali called on counties to not only hire more PHOs but also recognise and promote those who have advanced their education and skills.

“Prevention is better than cure. Investing in public health officers and supporting their career growth is key to sustainable healthcare,” he said.

KEHPHPU used the visit to strengthen its local presence by holding Isiolo branch elections.

Public health officer Maureen Ntinyari Gikunda, who was elected as KEHPHPU Isiolo branch official thanked the governor for giving her a chance to work with the team.

Benard Shikuku was elected the chairperson and Rahab Muthoni as deputy while Gerland Mwai was elected Secretary and will be deputized by Patrick Mutabari.

Maureen Ntinyari Gikunda was elected treasurer and Abdirhaman Ali as voted organising secretary.

The election was hailed as a major step in enhancing the union’s representation at the grassroots and advocating for better working conditions, continuous training, and improved welfare for public health professionals.

The visit concluded with a joint commitment from the county government and KEHPHPU to deepen collaboration in strengthening healthcare systems, with a focus on prevention, health education, and workforce development.

Isiolo’s growing investment in public health reflects a broader shift towards preventive care in Kenya’s devolved healthcare system, one that experts say is essential to achieving universal health coverage. 

