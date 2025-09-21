×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Alcohol, tobacco and food giants blocking health reforms, says WHO

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 5h ago | 3 min read
 Alcohol on a coffee table with a cigarette and an ashtray. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

WHO says large alcohol, tobacco and ultra-processed food companies are blocking health reforms

The World Health Organization (WHO) has accused large alcohol, tobacco and ultra-processed food companies of undermining global efforts to improve public health.

In a statement on 18 September 2025, ahead of a United Nations (UN) meeting on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), WHO said these ‘powerful industries’ are using intense pressure to block, weaken or delay key health reforms.

These reforms include raising health taxes, imposing stricter marketing restrictions, particularly those targeting children, and controlling the consumption of unhealthy products.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Often, governments face fierce opposition from industries that profit from unhealthy products.”

Dr Etienne Krug, WHO’s Director of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention, added, “It is unacceptable that commercial interests are profiting from increasing deaths and disease.”

According to WHO’s analysis, an investment of 3 US dollars per person per year in NCD prevention could save more than 12 million lives and yield 1 trillion US dollars in economic benefits by 2030.

Industry groups, however, strongly dispute WHO’s claims. The World Brewing Alliance said, “We welcomed the opportunity to join member states and advocates in sharing our perspective on how to reduce the harmful use of alcohol.”

The International Food and Beverage Alliance said it “strongly disagrees with the characterisation of our industry as obstructing progress.”

Kenya, like many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, is grappling with a rising burden of tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption and diet shifts toward more ultra-processed foods, which are already drawing concern from public health experts.

While WHO has not directly accused corporate food or alcohol industries of lobbying in Kenya in the same way it has highlighted globally, there are warning signs.

Kenya has been considering policies on health warnings for packaged foods and beverages, and attempts to introduce taxes on sugary drinks or stricter regulation of alcohol advertising have in the past faced resistance.

According to the Ministry of Health, NCDs account for nearly four in 10 deaths in Kenya, with risk factors such as unhealthy diets, tobacco and alcohol use firmly established.

Experts caution that if industries in Kenya mirror the tactics identified globally, including pushback against taxes, delays in regulation and lobbying of policymakers, then reforms may be similarly weakened or diluted.

The UN meeting is expected to finalise new targets and a roadmap. WHO and health advocates have already warned that draft political declarations have been ‘watered down’ under pressure from powerful industries.

While policies on NCD prevention exist in Kenya, consistent enforcement, adequate funding and protection from industry interference remain key challenges.

Experts caution that unless these gaps are addressed, commercial influence could undermine efforts to reduce the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Alcohol, tobacco and food giants blocking health reforms, says WHO
Alcohol, tobacco and food giants blocking health reforms, says WHO
Next article
WHO warns progress slowing on non-communicable diseases
WHO warns progress slowing on non-communicable diseases
.

Similar Articles

Is the public-private partnership SHA model being killed?
By Gardy Chacha 2025-09-20 17:41:44
Is the public-private partnership SHA model being killed?
New prawn project targets snails threatening health and harvests in Kenya
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-19 18:27:14
New prawn project targets snails threatening health and harvests in Kenya
Are you overweight or underweight? Who gets to decide?
By Beverly Nyaboke 2025-09-19 16:55:51
Are you overweight or underweight? Who gets to decide?
.

Latest Articles

Doctor, I don't want the drugs: Can we talk alternatives?
Doctor, I don't want the drugs: Can we talk alternatives?
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2025-09-21 17:36:04
Alcohol, tobacco and food giants blocking health reforms, says WHO
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-09-21 13:26:53
WHO warns progress slowing on non-communicable diseases
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-09-21 13:20:57
Is the public-private partnership SHA model being killed?
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2025-09-20 17:41:44
.

Recommended Articles

>Why aflatoxin is killing dogs
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-19 15:47:08
Why aflatoxin is killing dogs
>EU states agree broad UN emissions target avoiding 'embarrassment'
By AFP 2025-09-18 22:13:22
EU states agree broad UN emissions target avoiding 'embarrassment'
>Progress slowing 'significantly' against non-communicable diseases, WHO warns
By AFP 2025-09-18 16:49:42
Progress slowing 'significantly' against non-communicable diseases, WHO warns
>Type 5 diabetes: Experts link malnutrition to new global health threat
By AFP 2025-09-18 16:05:53
Type 5 diabetes: Experts link malnutrition to new global health threat
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved