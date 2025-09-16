×
NuPEA identifies eight potential nuclear plant sites in Siaya

Health & Science
 By Isaiah Gwengi | 9h ago | 2 min read

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) has identified eight sites in Siaya County as possible locations to establish a nuclear power plant.

NuPEA’s Director of Communications, Patricia Ndede, said that Siaya is among three counties under consideration for hosting the facility, alongside Kwale and Kilifi.

“We are here in Siaya for the next two weeks to collect scientific data and rank the eight sites,” said Ndede during an engagement forum with the local administration in Siaya County.

The proposed sites in Siaya include Ugambe, Sirongo, Tiunda, Manyuanda, Osindo, Nyangoye, Dagamoyo and Kanyawayaga — all located along or near the Lake Victoria shoreline.

Eric Ohaga, NuPEA Director of Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Development, said they will settle on one preferred site and an alternative one after analysing the scientific data.

“By the end of October, we will be through with the ranking of the sites and also conduct a preliminary environmental assessment,” said Ohaga.

He explained that the two shortlisted sites would be subjected to an engineering study, also known as site characterisation, a process expected to take two years.

“After the suitability study of the two sites, the construction of the power plant will then commence. We plan to switch on the first nuclear power plant in Siaya by 2034,” he said.Acting Siaya County Commissioner Robert Ngetich urged residents to embrace the project, saying it comes with opportunities and risks.

“We can’t dismiss any risks that come with the establishment of the plant, but there are measures put in place to ensure risks are mitigated,” said Ngetich.

Kenya has been pursuing nuclear energy as part of its long-term strategy to diversify electricity generation and reduce reliance on hydro and thermal power.

If successful, Siaya would become the first county in the country to host a nuclear power facility.

