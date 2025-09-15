×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Sweet danger: Why you need to watch your sugar intake

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 5h ago | 3 min read
 Sweet danger: Why you need to watch your sugar intake

Sugar is in almost everything we eat. The question is, how much is too much?

The World Health Organization (WHO) urges adults and children to keep free sugars, which are added to foods and drinks or found in honey, syrups and fruit juices, below 10 per cent of daily energy. For better health, WHO recommends cutting this to five per cent.

Globally, many people still exceed that limit. Surveys show children and teenagers obtain about 13 to 14 per cent of their energy from free sugars, according to the Sugar Nutrition Resource Centre.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) projects that sugar use in Africa will rise further, with per person intake expected to reach 15.6 kilogrammes a year by 2034.

In Kenya, the pattern is similar. Figures from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) show that in 2024/25, national consumption reached 1.23 million tonnes and is set to climb. Local production has struggled, with output dropping by 16 per cent in the first half of 2025.

At the same time, Kenya is moving to strengthen food labelling.

A report by the Access to Nutrition Initiative revealed that 90 per cent of packaged foods would require health warning labels due to high sugar, salt, or fat under proposed regulations.

Too much sugar does more than add empty calories. It raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, fatty liver disease, tooth decay, and poor sleep. It drives weight gain around the waistline while inflaming cells and making insulin less effective.

Research also links high sugar intake to memory problems and faster cognitive decline, suggesting the brain may be more vulnerable than once thought.

Here are practical steps that can help reduce the risks

Choose natural sources of sweetness.

Fresh fruits are healthier substitutes for cakes or sweetened juices. They provide fibre and nutrients that slow absorption and reduce blood glucose spikes.

Read labels.

Many packaged foods contain hidden sugars under names such as corn syrup, maltose, dextrose or fructose. The National Health Service notes that consumers who compare labels are less likely to exceed safe limits.

Rethink drinks.

Sugary beverages are major contributors of free sugars. Swapping sodas or flavoured teas for water, unsweetened tea or milk can cut dozens of teaspoons each week. Research in The Lancet has linked such drinks to higher risks of obesity and diabetes.

Set a sugar goal.

The NHS advises adults to consume no more than 30 grammes of free sugars daily, about the amount in a small yoghurt and a glass of juice. Tracking intake helps prevent overconsumption.

Cook more at home.

Preparing meals, sauces, porridges, or baked goods allows control over sugar levels and reduces reliance on processed foods.

Be sugar-wise when shopping.

Certifications such as Sugarwise, which align with WHO limits, guide consumers towards healthier products.

Support healthier environments. Backing local initiatives matters.

The proposed nutrient profile rules, which would require warning labels on most high-sugar products, are an important step towards making healthier choices accessible to all.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Next article
Lack of data hinders whale conservation efforts in Kenya
Lack of data hinders whale conservation efforts in Kenya
.

Similar Articles

How Vihiga woman lost pregnancy, chased away while still bleeding
By Brian Kisanji 2025-09-15 08:30:00
How Vihiga woman lost pregnancy, chased away while still bleeding
When every prick means survival for teens
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-15 08:00:00
When every prick means survival for teens
When breast growth becomes a health burden
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-15 08:00:00
When breast growth becomes a health burden
.

Latest Articles

Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Habitat loss, change in land use hurt wildlife conservation
Health & Science
By Antony Gitonga
2025-09-15 11:04:03
Premium
Deadly gaps: Why mothers in Kenya are losing babies too soon
Reproductive Health
By Brian Kisanji
2025-09-15 10:49:01
Lack of data hinders whale conservation efforts in Kenya
Health & Science
By Amos Kiarie
2025-09-15 09:48:44
Rising oceans to threaten 1.5 million Australians by 2050: report
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-15 09:21:05
.

Recommended Articles

>Sweet danger: Why you need to watch your sugar intake
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-15 06:00:00
Sweet danger: Why you need to watch your sugar intake
>Scars of tradition:The fight to end FGM in Isiolo
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-15 01:42:54
Scars of tradition:The fight to end FGM in Isiolo
>Experts: Half of STI cases in Kenya go unnoticed, untreated
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-15 00:00:00
Experts: Half of STI cases in Kenya go unnoticed, untreated
>Study links processed foods to higher risk of memory decline
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-09-15 00:00:00
Study links processed foods to higher risk of memory decline
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved