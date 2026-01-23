Why ladies must keep their underwear on all the time

Panties. [GettyImages]

Respect ladies when they throw something out of fashion. The petticoat was a mark of feminine gist two decades or so ago, when a lady began to wear it, mostly at the advent of puberty and more when they joined high school. Ladies knew how to let the lace of their petticoat to peep below the skirt as she moved. When she stood still, it was fully hidden, it was a skill that marked a ladies’ entry into womanhood.

At this stage, the colour of a girl’s panty was sacred. Boys would bet and go to every length to find out the colour of girl’s panty and prove it. Mirrors were hidden in desks for this purpose and when it was confirmed, boys would celebrate. So petticoats, in a way, made it difficult for boys to snoop and see the colour of the panty a girl was wearing.

Then one day I woke up and found the petticoat was nowhere to be seen. It had become a precious commodity, like illicit drugs. You had to look hard to see a lady in one. I had literally slept through a revolution. However, the panties remained even as the petticoat industry collapsed. The panties transformed from the normal briefs to bikers and later to G-string. That biker like panty made petticoats unnecessary for some ladies.