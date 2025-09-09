When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life

On October 6, 2020, veterinarian Dr John Kariuki fell in his bathroom. It took one year of excruciating pain, surgeries and a myriad of drugs before healing.
What almost ended him was not the fall but an unseen enemy known as the silent pandemic that refused to bow even to medicine: antimicrobial resistance.
Antimicrobials are drugs that treat infections. Resistance occurs when the germs have become stronger than the drugs.
Facts First
