Premium

Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 5h ago | 5 min read
 IG Douglas Kanja, Health CS Aden Duale, SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi and DCI Director Mohamed Amin during a press briefing where the CS handed over 1,188 files to the DCI. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Health has launched a countrywide fact-finding mission into the troubled Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

This is amid mounting complaints over payment of ghost hospitals, delayed claims, rejected payments, and fraud allegations that are threatening to derail the government’s universal health coverage plan.

It is suspected that Sh24 billion could have been lost in the scheme through fraudulent claims.

.

Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya
