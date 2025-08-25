Revealed: How ghost hospitals are paid billions as real ones denied cash

RUPHA chairperson Brian Lishenga accuses SHA leadership of favouring politically connected players, with payments going to the highest bidder. [File, Standard].

The Ministry of Health is once again under scrutiny after revelations that ghost hospitals received payouts from the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The scandal has heightened animosity between hospitals and the ministry, as Kenyans demand transparency and accountability from the new health scheme, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Private hospitals, under the umbrella of the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA), now allege that influential individuals are hand-picking which facilities receive claim payments and determining how much they are paid.