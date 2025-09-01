×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya secures historic win to host global forestry congress

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3d ago | 3 min read
 Dr Deborah N. Barasa, Cabinet Secretary. [Photo, Standard]

Kenya has won the bid to host the 27th International Union of Forest Research Organisations (IUFRO) World Congress in 2029, marking the first time the prestigious global event will be held in Africa.

The announcement places Nairobi at the centre of global forestry dialogue, drawing scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world.

It is a milestone that stakeholders say will not only showcase Kenya’s leadership in forestry research and biodiversity conservation but also highlight Africa’s solutions to climate change and sustainable development.

“For the first time in IUFRO’s 133-year history, its flagship congress will be held on the African continent. This win signifies recognition of Africa’s growing prominence in forestry, our unique challenges, and our contribution to global sustainability,” said Jane Njuguna, Director of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI).

Dr Njuguna credited the achievement to collective efforts by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, the Kenya Forest Service, CIFOR-ICRAF, the Green Belt Movement, the University of Nairobi, and international partners. Kenya’s successful bid, she said, embodied the congress theme, Advancing Global Partnerships in Forestry Research and Development.

Oasis of biodiversity

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Dr Deborah Barasa, said the win was a testament to Kenya’s track record in conservation. “Kenya is an oasis of biodiversity with deep-rooted forest traditions that support culture and livelihoods,” she said.

The congress comes at a pivotal moment, just a year before the close of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It will offer a platform for African forests and science—long underrepresented—to be recognised as central pillars of global sustainability.

Kenya’s forestry journey is one of both progress and challenge. From the legacy of Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai and the Green Belt Movement’s grassroots tree-planting campaigns, to the national pledge to restore 5.1 million hectares of degraded land under the AFR100 initiative, the country has positioned itself as a regional leader in reforestation and climate action.

Officials say hosting IUFRO will cement Kenya’s role as a hub for forest-based solutions.

Dr Barasa noted that Kenya will use the platform to showcase innovations in dryland forestry, high-quality tree seed production, forest landscape restoration, and nature-based solutions. She emphasised that communities will be involved as “co-hosts of sustainability” to ensure forest economies benefit both people and the planet.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) hailed the win as a turning point for private sector involvement. “This is not just a win for Kenya but a milestone for Africa,” said Kaberia Kamencu, chair of KAM’s Timber and Furniture Sector. He cited growing opportunities in afforestation, carbon credits, and value-added processing.

KAM is rehabilitating 10,000 hectares of degraded forest in 41 counties, in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service. However, Kamencu said tax policies limit the private sector’s potential. “Tree rehabilitation expenses aren’t clearly deductible under the Income Tax Act. With tax incentives, we could do much more to restore forests and create green jobs,” he said.

The IUFRO World Congress, held every five years, gathers thousands of delegates from over 120 countries to share knowledge on forests, climate, biodiversity, and sustainable livelihoods.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved