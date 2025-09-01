Kenya secures historic win to host global forestry congress

Dr Deborah N. Barasa, Cabinet Secretary. [Photo, Standard]

Kenya has won the bid to host the 27th International Union of Forest Research Organisations (IUFRO) World Congress in 2029, marking the first time the prestigious global event will be held in Africa.

The announcement places Nairobi at the centre of global forestry dialogue, drawing scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world.

It is a milestone that stakeholders say will not only showcase Kenya’s leadership in forestry research and biodiversity conservation but also highlight Africa’s solutions to climate change and sustainable development.

“For the first time in IUFRO’s 133-year history, its flagship congress will be held on the African continent. This win signifies recognition of Africa’s growing prominence in forestry, our unique challenges, and our contribution to global sustainability,” said Jane Njuguna, Director of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI).

Dr Njuguna credited the achievement to collective efforts by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, the Kenya Forest Service, CIFOR-ICRAF, the Green Belt Movement, the University of Nairobi, and international partners. Kenya’s successful bid, she said, embodied the congress theme, Advancing Global Partnerships in Forestry Research and Development.

Oasis of biodiversity

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Dr Deborah Barasa, said the win was a testament to Kenya’s track record in conservation. “Kenya is an oasis of biodiversity with deep-rooted forest traditions that support culture and livelihoods,” she said.

The congress comes at a pivotal moment, just a year before the close of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It will offer a platform for African forests and science—long underrepresented—to be recognised as central pillars of global sustainability.

Kenya’s forestry journey is one of both progress and challenge. From the legacy of Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai and the Green Belt Movement’s grassroots tree-planting campaigns, to the national pledge to restore 5.1 million hectares of degraded land under the AFR100 initiative, the country has positioned itself as a regional leader in reforestation and climate action.

Officials say hosting IUFRO will cement Kenya’s role as a hub for forest-based solutions.

Dr Barasa noted that Kenya will use the platform to showcase innovations in dryland forestry, high-quality tree seed production, forest landscape restoration, and nature-based solutions. She emphasised that communities will be involved as “co-hosts of sustainability” to ensure forest economies benefit both people and the planet.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) hailed the win as a turning point for private sector involvement. “This is not just a win for Kenya but a milestone for Africa,” said Kaberia Kamencu, chair of KAM’s Timber and Furniture Sector. He cited growing opportunities in afforestation, carbon credits, and value-added processing.

KAM is rehabilitating 10,000 hectares of degraded forest in 41 counties, in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service. However, Kamencu said tax policies limit the private sector’s potential. “Tree rehabilitation expenses aren’t clearly deductible under the Income Tax Act. With tax incentives, we could do much more to restore forests and create green jobs,” he said.

The IUFRO World Congress, held every five years, gathers thousands of delegates from over 120 countries to share knowledge on forests, climate, biodiversity, and sustainable livelihoods.