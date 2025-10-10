×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes

Health & Science
 By Fred Kibor | 4h ago | 6 min read
 

Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo and other stakeholders during tree planting in Kaptagat forest, Elgeyo Marakwet, on August 21, 2024. [File, Standard]

Fifteen years ago, a group of environmental enthusiasts, alarmed by the rampant degradation of Kaptagat Forest, formed the Bombo-Sabor (Kaptagat) Forest Users Conservation Group, to restore the dwindling tree cover that had led to the drying up of rivers originating from the water tower.

Under the banner ‘Save the Kaptagat Forest and Save Ourselves’ the group partnered with the local Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to plant indigenous trees along bare riparian areas in an effort to rehabilitate the catchment areas.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
Next article
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
.

Similar Articles

Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya
By Benard Orwongo 2025-10-09 15:16:20
Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya
Animal welfare group expands efforts to control rabies with new Watamu branch
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-09 13:41:00
Animal welfare group expands efforts to control rabies with new Watamu branch
UHC workers threaten strike, demand permanent terms and gratuity
By James Wanzala 2025-10-08 18:05:50
UHC workers threaten strike, demand permanent terms and gratuity
.

Latest Articles

Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
Premium
Kenya's climate promise faces big test as 71m tree campaign begins
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
2025-10-10 06:30:00
Premium
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
Health & Science
By Fred Kibor
2025-10-10 06:00:00
Mental Health Day lays bare Kenya's broken care system
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya
2025-10-10 00:00:00
Experts warn of rising preventable blindness in Kenya
Health & Science
By Benard Orwongo
2025-10-09 15:16:20
.

Recommended Articles

>Union commends Isiolo county for public health reforms
By Bruno Mutunga 2025-10-08 16:28:11
Union commends Isiolo county for public health reforms
>KNH, Murang'a hospitals overrun as Kiambu strike pushes patients across counties
By David Njaaga 2025-10-08 13:35:10
KNH, Murang'a hospitals overrun as Kiambu strike pushes patients across counties
>Private hospitals warn of collapse as Social Health Authority delays payments
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-08 13:24:06
Private hospitals warn of collapse as Social Health Authority delays payments
>Timely surgery saves Mombasa youth from going completely blind
By Patrick Beja 2025-10-08 09:14:17
Timely surgery saves Mombasa youth from going completely blind
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved