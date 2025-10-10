How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes

Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo and other stakeholders during tree planting in Kaptagat forest, Elgeyo Marakwet, on August 21, 2024. [File, Standard]

Fifteen years ago, a group of environmental enthusiasts, alarmed by the rampant degradation of Kaptagat Forest, formed the Bombo-Sabor (Kaptagat) Forest Users Conservation Group, to restore the dwindling tree cover that had led to the drying up of rivers originating from the water tower.

Under the banner ‘Save the Kaptagat Forest and Save Ourselves’ the group partnered with the local Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to plant indigenous trees along bare riparian areas in an effort to rehabilitate the catchment areas.