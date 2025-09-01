How biotech is transforming farming

Assortment of raw dry legumes composition on marble surface. [Courtesy/iStock]

Esther Gitau, a farmer in Naromoru, longed to eat beans but had given them up due to digestive discomfort.

“I had completely stopped eating beans because they caused stomach upsets and excessive gas. But ever since I started using biofortified beans, I haven’t had any problems,” she says.

The variety she now grows, known as Nyota beans, is rich in zinc and iron—earning them the nickname ZIron beans.