Sh24 billion feared lost after SHA system collapses

Social Health Authority invested billions in a digital superhighway system to curb fraudulent claims. [File, Standard]

It has now emerged that the collapse of the multi-billion shilling health system could have gone down with about Sh24 billion.

The digital superhighway system, which cost the taxpayer Sh104 billion, crumpled, exposing the claims process to manipulation.

And now, in what signals a major claw back, the Social Health Authority (SHA) has been forced to revert to manual verification after realising suspected losses running into billions of shillings. the ministry decided to turn back to manual system for verification of claims.