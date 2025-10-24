×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery

Health & Science
 By Ronald Kipruto | 5h ago | 1 min read
 

A general view of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has unveiled the face of seven-year-old Ian Baraka, following a successful reconstructive surgery hailed as a global medical milestone.

Baraka’s face was severely disfigured during a bandit attack in 2023.

The nine-hour procedure, conducted last month by a multidisciplinary team of specialists from KNH and the University of Nairobi (UoN), has been described as the first of its kind worldwide.

According to KNH, the groundbreaking surgery was made possible through teamwork and advanced medical collaboration.

“Baby Ian’s recovery symbolizes what is possible when expertise, innovation, and compassion come together,” said KNH Acting CEO Richard Lesiyampe on Friday, October 24.

Lesiyampe said the complex facial reconstruction has positioned Kenya at the forefront of advanced medical innovation.

“This milestone demonstrates not only our surgeons’ skill and determination, but also Kenya’s rising leadership in specialised healthcare. It is a message of hope to patients across Africa and beyond,” he said, commending the surgical team.

Baraka sustained severe facial injuries when armed bandits attacked villagers along the Isiolo-Meru border on December 23, 2023, and a stray bullet struck him in the face.

The surgery was led by Prof Symon Guthua, Lead Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, assisted by Dr. Margaret Mwasha, Lead Consultant Prosthodontist, and Dr Andrew Okiriamu, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
Next article
What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
.

Similar Articles

SHA on the spot for spending Sh77m on court cases valued at just Sh13m
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-23 09:45:00
SHA on the spot for spending Sh77m on court cases valued at just Sh13m
KNH surgeons set world record with 20.8kg breast reduction surgery
By Ronald Kipruto 2025-10-22 19:47:54
KNH surgeons set world record with 20.8kg breast reduction surgery
How menopause and andropause are reframing workplace policies and career paths
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-22 16:30:06
How menopause and andropause are reframing workplace policies and career paths
.

Latest Articles

KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
Health & Science
By Ronald Kipruto
2025-10-24 16:50:04
What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
Health & Science
By Denis Omondi
2025-10-24 12:12:24
Premium
SHA on the spot for spending Sh77m on court cases valued at just Sh13m
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-10-23 09:45:00
KNH surgeons set world record with 20.8kg breast reduction surgery
Health & Science
By Ronald Kipruto
2025-10-22 19:47:54
.

Recommended Articles

>Trapped for tourism: Inside Kenya's cruel wildlife farming industry
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-22 14:02:28
Trapped for tourism: Inside Kenya's cruel wildlife farming industry
>Peer review begins amid push for UHC and nuclear programme
By Mark Oloo 2025-10-22 09:14:45
Peer review begins amid push for UHC and nuclear programme
>AAR Hospital cuts cancer screening costs
By Brian Ngugi 2025-10-22 05:26:00
AAR Hospital cuts cancer screening costs
>Artificial insemination raises hopes for world's rarest big cat
By AFP 2025-10-21 18:02:01
Artificial insemination raises hopes for world's rarest big cat
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved