×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Governors contradict Duale on UHC staff absorption plan

Health & Science
 By Denis Omondi | 1w ago | 2 min read
 Council of Governors (CoG) Health Committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki addressing the press in Nairobi on August 26th 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Governors have distanced themselves from a plan by the Ministry of Health to absorb at least 7,414 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff, as announced by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Monday this week. 

According to the Council of Governors Health Committee Chair, Muthomi Njuki, the county bosses were not consulted before the decision, despite being expected to implement the contracts agreed with the transferred health workers.

“The Council wishes to clarify that it does not concur with the Ministry of Health’s position expressed in the press statement. The press contradicts the previously agreed position between the National and County Governments,” said Governor Njuki.

In his statement, CS Duale stated that the Ministry had concluded a verification of the UHC staff payroll in an exercise that involved 7,629 employees. However, 215 were suspected to be ghost workers, or unqualified, and were promptly excluded from the final tally of 7,414.

However, governors have disputed this, saying that the verification report is yet to be validated before both levels of government can agree on the next steps.

“The report from the verification exercise for the UHC staff has not been validated and officially shared, and therefore, the process of transfer that the Ministry is proposing is not agreed upon,” stated Njuki.

Further, the county chiefs want funds for the payment of salaries for the transferred workforce to be sent to the county accounts before they take over the function.

The disbursement, they insisted, must be in line with recommended remuneration from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“Since the contracts are still valid, the decision to transfer the staff at this time is premature and untimely,” they further argued.

Additionally, the counties have demanded that the national government settle all gratuity entitlements owed to the UHC staff before finalising the move.

Despite the issues raised, the governors have reiterated their willingness to embrace the absorption plan to help improve health outcomes in the devolved units.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved