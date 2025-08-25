Early weight, lifelong effects: Parents should worry about childhood obesity

Obesity has long been thought of as a problem that mostly affects adults, but increasingly it is children who are bearing the burden of this health crisis.

According to Dr Menbere Kahssay, a consultant paediatric diabetologist and endocrinologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, many parents are not aware of just how serious childhood obesity is.

“As a parent, you are likely to be satisfied and at peace when your child finishes everything on their plate and even go to the extent of insisting they clear it when they hesitate. However, while this might be a good sign of appetite, it can also translate to overfeeding and predispose your child to obesity,” she explains. In her clinic, she has observed more obese children than ever before, particularly among those from middle-and high-income families, and she cautions that this trend should not be dismissed as a passing phase.

Childhood obesity is now recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global epidemic. Recent data shows that more than 160 million children and adolescents aged between five and 19 were obese in 2022, while another 230 million were overweight. Among those under five years old, around 35 million children were overweight in 2024.

The increase over the last three decades has been dramatic: in 1990, obesity affected only two per cent of children aged 5–19, but by 2022 the figure had risen to eight per cent, with overweight prevalence climbing from eight per cent to 20 per cent in the same period. By 2050, researchers estimate that nearly one in three young people globally will be overweight or obese, a rise described as a monumental social failure.

Although the highest numbers are recorded in high-income countries, the sharpest increases are now being seen in low-and-middle-income regions, including Africa. Studies indicate that obesity rates in low-income countries average around 3.6 per cent, compared with 9.3 per cent in wealthier nations, but the gap is narrowing fast.

In Kenya, the picture is mixed, with the country facing what nutrition experts call a triple burden of malnutrition: undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and rising overweight problem. Around 26 per cent of Kenyan children under five are stunted, yet 4.1 per cent are overweight, a number that appears small but signals an upward shift.

UNICEF warns that unless action is taken, Kenya could see more than one million obese children between the ages of five and 19 by 2030. A 2020 analysis also found that eight of every 100 Kenyan children becomes obese each year, while research suggests around five per cent of children under five are already overweight.

Dr Kahssay says there are several reasons behind the surge. “Several factors contribute to the rising trend of obesity in children. The increased consumption of junk food high in calories and low in nutritional value is a major factor. Additionally, children are spending more time on phones and watching TV, leading to more screen time and less physical activity.

There’s also a tendency for parents to insist that children finish everything on their plate, which can encourage overeating. Lastly, young children are often fed while watching TV or using phones, which can disrupt their natural hunger and fullness cues, leading to overeating.”

For parents, it is not always easy to know whether a child is obese or simply growing fast. The most reliable way is through a paediatric assessment that considers body mass index and growth charts. Physical signs such as excessive weight gain or struggling with physical activity may also point to a problem.

Dr Kahssay notes that while 90 per cent of childhood obesity cases are caused by lifestyle factors such as poor diet and inactivity, around 10 per cent have underlying medical causes, which makes professional evaluation important. She says that obesity is not just about appearance but about long-term health risks.

“When I explain to parents that obesity is a disease with long-term health impacts, especially as the child grows into adulthood, they are often quite surprised and concerned.”

The list of complications is long: type 2 diabetes, joint pain, asthma, sleep apnoea, early puberty and menstrual irregularities in girls, low self-esteem, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and increased risk of heart disease later in life. The good news is that parents can make a difference through simple, consistent measures.

Dr Kahssay recommends balanced diets with the right portions of fruits, vegetables, proteins and whole grains, regular mealtimes to prevent over- or under-eating, avoiding screen distractions during meals so that children can respond to hunger cues, and never using food as a reward.

She also advises offering healthy snacks such as vegetables, yoghurt and whole grains, encouraging water intake, monitoring portion sizes and ensuring children remain physically active.

“Most parents promise junk food as reward when they want their children to achieve something, which contributes to the increased trend of obesity,” she says.

Importantly, parents should take their children for regular health check-ups so that growth and development can be monitored closely.

Childhood obesity is not simply a stage children outgrow. It is a disease with far-reaching consequences. Addressing it early can improve health, protect future generations and prevent lifelong complications.

The responsibility rests not only on governments and health systems but also on families and communities. With awareness, commitment and simple daily choices, parents can help their children build healthier habits that will last a lifetime.