Why nearly half of Kenyan women are obese

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni at a past press conference in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Nearly half of young and middle-aged women in Kenya are overweight, Public Health Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Muthoni has said.

Ms Muthoni, who spoke during a sensitization programme hosted by the vernacular radio station, attributed the problem to poor diet and unhealthy lifestyle.

"Nearly half of our women, about 45 per cent, are overweight and obese," she said.