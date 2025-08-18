×
Mentor father Kennedy Kamau leads men back to lifesaving HIV care

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 2w ago | 2 min read
 Condoms on display at Afrika Mashariki Awards. [File, Standard]

Kennedy Kamau’s mission at the Chronic Care Center (CCC) formally referred to as Comprehensive Care Clinic (CCC) goes beyond dispensing anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs.

As a Mentor Father at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital, Kamau’s mission is to guarantee access to quality HIV services, and change how men approach HIV testing, treatment and long-term care.

At the unit, he explains that for years, men have lagged behind women in seeking HIV services.

Many only discover their HIV status when their wives are pregnant and get tested during Antenatal (ANC) visits. By then, some men are already battling Advanced HIV Disease (AHD).

“Most men say they are busy working, as they are breadwinners,” Kamau explains. “For them, missing work to go to the clinic means missing a day’s income and failing to put food on the table.”

Working closely with men, the mentor father understands those struggles.

Before Mentor Fathers like him were introduced in the community, many men dropped out of treatment programmes or delayed seeking care.

“I check on every man who comes to the facility,” Kamau says. “I don’t just ask if they took their medication. I check if they are eating well, if they have other illnesses and I take time to talk to them about why adherence matters.”

Working closely with Community Health Promoters (CHPs) and local organizations, he links men to testing and treatment.

Additionally, he organises informal health talks, explaining why staying on ARVs is crucial. At the unit, he has a list of all individuals who collect medicine and further follows up on those who default by visiting them at their homes to supply the medicine. Kamau’s dedication in improving quality of health among men is paying off.

Today, around 20 men living with HIV in his area consistently collect their medication from the clinic, a number that keeps growing as stigma drops.

“HIV can be managed,” Kamau is overheard telling some men collecting their medicine at the facility. He adds, “It’s better to know your status early and be put on medication. That way you stay healthy for yourself and for your family.”

For Kamau, the work is personal, and an urgent call of action.

