Why 'disco matanga' is to blame for high HIV prevalence

Night party lovers enjoy music on the dance floor. [Getty Images]

Western Kenya’s Nyanza region remains one of the areas hardest hit by HIV/AIDS pandemic.

According to the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDC), Homa Bay county records the highest prevalence at about 15.2 per cent, compared with the national average prevalence of 3.3 per cent.

While previous studies and community reports have linked HIV infections in the region to factors such as widow inheritance, low circumcision rates and fish-for sex economy, new research by Strathmore University points to social gatherings, especially funeral discos as emerging hotspots for new inspections.