Every baby counts: Investing in Kenya's newborns' health

Health Opinion
 By Julliet Omwoha And Rose Kamuyu | 15h ago | 2 min read
 A preterm baby at newborn unit, at Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby, Nakuru Level Five hospital. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Every baby born in Kenya has a right to life, yet far too many do not survive their first month. Each year, an estimated 33,600 newborns die from preventable causes, including prematurity, infections, and birth complications. A major part of the problem is simple: newborn health is underfunded, even though it is foundational to a stronger health system. The good news is that we know what works, and with consistent financing and focus, this story can change.

On this year’s World Prematurity Day, attention should focus on prematurity in Kenya. Complications from preterm birth remain a leading cause of newborn deaths, yet proven, effective solutions exist. Simple practices, such as Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) support feeding, warmth, infection prevention, and breathing, and when delivered at the right time and place, they can transform outcomes.

To accelerate progress, the Ministry of Health and partners, including Newborn Essential Solutions and Technologies (NEST360), developed a Newborn Health Investment Case based on national guidelines and data analysis. The plan ensures that small and sick babies receive timely, quality care where they are born and are referred appropriately for complications. NEST360 Kenya, under Aga Khan University, supports national and county governments to implement high-quality newborn care, providing affordable technologies, training for clinicians and biomedical engineers, and local data collection.

Analysis shows that equipping sub-county hospitals with essential newborn care, including breathing support and KMC, and strengthening county referral units could save about 47,000 newborn lives by 2030, reaching the national target of 12 deaths per 1,000 live births. These investments also provide strong economic returns, estimated at US$8 to US$13 for every dollar invested, through lives saved and long-term benefits. Scaling nationally would require an increase of around 2.8 per cent of current health spending.

Implementation requires dedicated spaces and well-trained nurses. Many newborn units are congested and understaffed, and human resources account for the largest share of costs. Without sufficient staff, equipment sits idle and babies slip through the cracks. Essential equipment and medicines—from CPAP and phototherapy machines to antibiotics and caffeine for preterm infants—must be reliably available at all times.

Upgrading a county referral hospital newborn unit to government standards costs about Sh100 million (USD770,000), and a sub-county hospital around Sh44 million (US$345,000). Moderate scenarios for resource-limited counties are also feasible, costing Sh59 million (US$447,000) and Sh24 million (US$187,000), respectively.

The investment case prioritises functional sub-county units backed by strong county referral centres, reducing delays and improving outcomes. Kenya knows where to invest, the costs, and the gains.

Dr Juliet Omwoha is Head of Newborn and Child Health, Ministry of Health, and Rose Kamuyu is a Health Economist, NEST360

