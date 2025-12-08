Hospital gives preterm babies a second chance

The Margaret Kenyatta Mother and Baby Wing of Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital. [File, Standard]

For mothers who give birth to premature babies, what should be a moment of joy is often overshadowed by fear and uncertainty.

Countless questions of whether the baby will survive, whether their tiny bodies will cope, and whether their organs are fully developed usually crowd the minds of many.

For the families, hope is found not in that delivery room, but in the quiet, carefully monitored corners of neonatal units.