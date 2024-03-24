×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Doctors' diagnosis fuels doubt about suitability of Nakhumicha to lead

Health & Science
 By Brian Otieno | 1h ago | 3 min read
 Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha. [Samson Wire, Standard]

There are those blessed with the gift of gab. These kind of people would have their way with anyone just by talking.

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Susan Nakhumicha is not one of them, evidenced by the fact that she is persona non grata among medical workers.

Every time she speaks, striking doctors have something new to write on their placards. One recently observed that Waziri seemed “sad” and exhibited other worrying symptoms.

Had Nakhumicha been taking hints, she probably would have discovered that she should talk less. You can count on her to do the opposite, as she confirmed on Wednesday during an interview on KTN News.

She wore her usual redhead and a matching blazer. As her seat got hotter, as it occasionally did, her eyes would want a piece of the action and turned red.

Madam Waziri started with a disclaimer, delivered in a victorious tone.

“Leadership capacity and capability is tested during a crisis. These are the times when people will really know who Nakhumicha is. I think they've just been seeing me,” she said.

It’s difficult to say that the masses have been seeing Nakhumicha, not with the tinted windows of her four-wheel always rolled up.

But the message was probably meant for those giving her a hard time in boardrooms.

She has been anything but victorious. In the past week, doctors have skived duty as they press the government to post intern medics.

Further, they want a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed between themselves and the Health Ministry in 2017 implemented.

“I wasn't the Cabinet Secretary in 2017. I was busy doing something else,” Madam Waziri lamented, saying that she should not be blamed for things that are 'perrenio'.

And as she promised, Madam Waziri would reveal details about her true self. For instance, she believes in having people working for free.

“Interns are non-employees,” Nakhumicha insisted throughout the interview.

Perhaps she should try telling that to the millions of Kenyans who depend on these 'non-employees' for all their medical needs, as the government remains reluctant to hire more doctors in a country with an acute shortage of medics.

“You have to have offered services to get paid for those services,” she went on. “Remuneration is given to an employee by an employer.”

As many have observed, the mere suggestion that interns render no services is completely losing it. That and the lie that they are not government employees, given the law recognises them as employees.

“An intern ought not to be paid,” Nakhumicha would insist, revealing that the Treasury had suggested unpaid internships in future, comparing it with other internship programmes across the government.

She further excitedly disclosed that some 50 interns had offered to spend entire days and sleepless nights in public hospitals 'for free'.

That she did not take up their offers perhaps proves such stories to be what many term 'story za jaba'.

With the current state of the economy, few would be willing to work without pay. The last known healers who worked for free existed two millennia ago, and even then there was a catch.

While one had direct access to the land of milk, honey and endless singing, the rest were promised a room there.

The only promise Nakhumicha could give those 'screaming' at her ministry’s office was “they'll be back to me asking for employment”, coupled with threats to replace striking doctors in public hospitals that the national government runs.

She explained that the government is too broke to afford interns.

The government is too broke to afford proper grammar (Madam Waziri spoke about a lady, a 'wife’s doctor', affected by the ongoing strike).

Blaming poverty for the government’s inadequacies isn’t the easiest job, not when State officials are flying choppers to launch boreholes and wearing watches worth more than the annual salaries of a couple of interns.

Before Nakhumicha debuted on placards, she had been on posters and banners, unsuccessfully contesting the Trans Nzoia Woman Representative position.

That’s as much as we know about the holder of two diplomas and a Master of Science degree, given she only revealed she was doing 'something else' in her previous life.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Previous article
Doctors' diagnosis fuels doubt about suitability of Nakhumicha to lead
Doctors' diagnosis fuels doubt about suitability of Nakhumicha to lead
Next article
Doctors hit the streets in protest as talks with government collapse
Doctors hit the streets in protest as talks with government collapse
.

Similar Articles

Medical interns: Young doctors who 'carry weight of health care'
By Mercy Kahenda 2024-03-22 20:40:00
Medical interns: Young doctors who 'carry weight of health care'
Inside State House meeting that helped ease doctors' stalemate
By Mercy Kahenda And Maryanne Muganda and Mercy Kahenda And Maryann Muganda 2024-03-22 08:03:00
Inside State House meeting that helped ease doctors' stalemate
24 pharmacists arrested, 30 unlicensed chemists shut in latest crackdown
By Mercy Kahenda 2024-03-22 07:16:06
24 pharmacists arrested, 30 unlicensed chemists shut in latest crackdown
.

Latest Articles

Doctors' diagnosis fuels doubt about suitability of Nakhumicha to lead
Premium
Doctors' diagnosis fuels doubt about suitability of Nakhumicha to lead
Health & Science
By Brian Otieno
2024-03-24 00:00:00
Doctors hit the streets in protest as talks with government collapse
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda And Alex Kiarie
2024-03-23 17:00:00
Medical fraternity mourns loss of renowned psychiatrist, Dr Edith Kwobah
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2024-03-23 01:14:31
Medical interns: Young doctors who 'carry weight of health care'
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2024-03-22 20:40:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Azimio backs doctors strike, accuses state of neglecting health sector
By Stanley Ongwae 2024-03-22 00:00:00
Azimio backs doctors strike, accuses state of neglecting health sector
>State sets aside Sh1 billion to clear NHIF pending bills
By Ryan Kerubo 2024-03-21 20:30:00
State sets aside Sh1 billion to clear NHIF pending bills
>Health CS Nakhumicha threatens to sack striking doctors
By Winfrey Owino 2024-03-21 14:00:00
Health CS Nakhumicha threatens to sack striking doctors
>Poisons board partners with FDA to boost medical regulation
By Mercy Kahenda 2024-03-21 13:41:49
Poisons board partners with FDA to boost medical regulation
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved