Home / Health & Science

No deaths as 21 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy ROBERT ABONG'O | Sun,Nov 14 2021 14:57:53 EAT
A nurse prepares a vaccine to administer to a patient. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Some 21 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 2,709.

The positivity rate is now at 0.8 per cent.

Of the cases, 20 are Kenyans except for one foreigner. 14 are men and 7 are women.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

As of yesterday, a total of 5,990,974 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,884,449 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,106,525.

A statement from the Health Ministry said the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 50.7 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.7 per cent. The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

The youngest is an 11-year-old child while the oldest is 77 years. The Health ministry said the total confirmed positive cases are now 254,297 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,770,062.

In terms of county distribution; Nairobi registered seven positive cases, followed by Uasin Gishu (3), Migori (2), West Pokot (2), Kitui (1), Mombasa (1), Nakuru (1) and Bungoma (1).

Today 12 patients have recovered from the disease with 10 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while two are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 247,645 of whom 200,054 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,591 are from various health facilities countrywide.

There is no death report today. However, the cumulative stand at to 5,316. 

A total of 391 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,031 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Twenty-Six patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

How to form healthy food habits
How to form healthy food habits

Nutrition & Wellness

By FAITH KARIUKI

.
