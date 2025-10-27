×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 52m ago | 2 min read
 Legumes are known to support healthy body weight. [Courtesy]

Losing weight is a common goal for many people, especially those who feel their weight is not ideal for their age or is affecting their health.

This has led many to try various weight loss supplements marketed online, frequent the gym religiously,  or adopt daily home workouts routines.

In the long run, some achieve their desired results, while others end up disappointed when their efforts don’t pay off, often left wondering which approach or product will finally work. 

However, look no further. Dieting can play a major role in helping you reach your target weight. A recent study has shown that shedding extra kilos could be as simple as replacing some of the sausages, beef and bacon in your diet with legumes.

This finding came from a study by scientists at the University of Helsinki, who instructed 51 Finnish men aged between 20 and 65 to reduce their intake of red and processed meat to just 200 grams per week, about 5 per cent of their total protein intake.

In place of the meat, the men consumed more legumes, specifically peas and faba beans, making up about 20 per cent of their protein intake, while continuing to eat chicken, fish, eggs and other protein sources as usual.

Apart from this substitution, the participants were not asked to eat less food or limit their calorie intake in any way. Yet, within just six weeks, they had lost an average of one kilogramme (2.2 pounds).

“This was surprising because we didn’t aim for weight loss,” said Prof Anne-Maria Pajari, a molecular nutritionist and senior author of the study

She added that the volunteers were simply asked to follow their usual diets while controlling their intake of red and processed meat and increasing legumes.

Legumes are already known to support healthy body weight, Prof Pajari noted, but the researchers were still surprised to observe such noticeable changes in just six weeks, and the benefits didn’t end there.

By the end of the study, the men who had incorporated more legumes into their diets had lower levels of total and LDL cholesterol, often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, suggesting that the dietary swap reduced their risk of heart disease.

Surprisingly, their iron levels also improved, even though red meat is typically considered a primary source of dietary iron.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
Next article
New law targets mental health in police service
New law targets mental health in police service
.

Similar Articles

Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction
By Ayoki Onyango 2025-10-26 13:40:23
Why genes are to blame for alcohol addiction
Childhood arthritis: Symptoms every parent, caregiver must never ignore
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-26 12:00:00
Childhood arthritis: Symptoms every parent, caregiver must never ignore
Nairobi hosts World Health Expo, focusing on Africa's Health Future
By Winfrey Owino 2025-10-26 07:30:00
Nairobi hosts World Health Expo, focusing on Africa's Health Future
.

Latest Articles

Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
Replacing meat with beans cuts weight study
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2025-10-27 00:00:00
New law targets mental health in police service
Health & Science
By Jacinta Mutura
2025-10-27 00:00:00
Premium
'Zuri died in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit': Ashley Muteti's battle with pre-eclampsia
Reproductive Health
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-10-26 15:00:00
Moments of profound national loss call for understanding complicated grief
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
2025-10-26 14:48:16
.

Recommended Articles

>How breast cancer survicors are turning scars into courage
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-10-26 06:30:00
How breast cancer survicors are turning scars into courage
>How KNH doctors restored smile to orphaned boy by performing complex reconstruction surgery
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-25 17:36:08
How KNH doctors restored smile to orphaned boy by performing complex reconstruction surgery
>KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
By Ronald Kipruto 2025-10-24 16:50:04
KNH unveils reconstructed face of boy after groundbreaking surgery
>What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
By Denis Omondi 2025-10-24 12:12:24
What counties must do for SHA to work - Miskellah
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved