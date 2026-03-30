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Why Tobaco firms have shifted to social media to lure youths

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 6h ago | 3 min read
 A young person holding a cigarette. [File, Standard]

The tobacco industry has been fingered for aggressively using social media platforms to market tobacco and nicotine products, increasingly targeting adolescents and youth in Kenya.

The tobacco industry has been accused of aggressively using social media platforms to market tobacco and nicotine products, increasingly targeting adolescents and young people in Kenya.

Platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram and Facebook have been identified as key channels where tobacco-related content is widely circulated, often disguised as entertainment, lifestyle content or technological innovation.

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