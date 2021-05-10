× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo HEALTH
Home / Health & Science

37 teachers die from Covid-19 in one year

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy ROBERT ABONG'O | Mon,May 10 2021 14:54:35 EAT
By ROBERT ABONG'O | Mon,May 10 2021 14:54:35 EAT

 Education CS Prof. George Magoha releasing the KCSE 2020 results at KNEC head office in Nairobi on Monday, May 10, 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 37 teachers in Kenya.

Speaking at Mtihani House, Nairobi during the release of the 2020 KCSE results, Teachers Service Commission CEO Dr Nancy Macharia said 24 principals, three deputy principals and 10 classroom teachers died after contracting the virus.

“It is sad to note that so far we have lost 37 secondary school teachers, including 24 principals, three Deputy Principals and 10 classroom teachers,” said Dr Macharia.

Dr Macharia praised teachers’ efforts countrywide involved in administering and marking the exams.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“We honour and celebrate our teachers for a job well done. Enjoy the accolades our teachers, because you certainly earned them,” she added.

Dr Macharia also empathised with seven teachers involved in a road accident near Webuye Sub-county on their way home after marking exams.

Vaccination of teachers

She said the TSC is impressed with the high rate of Covid-19 vaccine uptake among teachers. As of Sunday, May 9, 151,494 teachers had been vaccinated in Kenya. Of the total number of teachers, 49 per cent are female and 51 per cent are male.  

ALSO READ

 Success Covid-19 vaccines creates renewed interest in HIV cure search

 Covid-19: Positivity rate decreases as 316 people test positive

 Covid-19: Last drop of the drip left my mother cured

 Ebola drug treating Covid-19 ‘in two days’

 Covid-19: Kenya records 572 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

“It is satisfying to note that majority of the teachers aged 58 and above have taken the jab. The impressive number has been achieved despite the fact that most teachers have been on the move, either during the exam administration or marking exercise,” she explained.

She asked all teachers to go for the vaccine now that exams are over and children are going back to school.

As part of supporting teachers, TSC says it has provided a full medical insurance cover for Covid-19 related ailments.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website
Take a survey

The commission has also created a medical insurance application (Walimu Care App) that allows all teachers to access Telemedicine from isolation centres or homes. “Because we avoid hospitals sometimes when we can, please use the app so that if your ailment is not so great, you can get in touch with our medical experts,” said Dr Macharia.

The app also gives Covid-19 health tips, tracks hospital visits and users can order drugs. 

The TSC CEO also announced the Ministry of Health has accepted their request to open a Covid-19 vaccination centre at TSC headquarters. “We are doing everything to make sure our teachers get the jab as easily as possible and still go back to class in time,” said Dr Macharia.

Exam malpractice 

Dr. Macharia also expressed disappointment in teachers involved in exam malpractice, questioning their ethics and professionalism. She said some teachers opened exam material as soon as they left the containers, took screen shots of questions and shared them on Whatsapp.

“In another case, a senior teachers’ cell phone containing screenshots of questions from a paper was recovered as it was being transported to a candidate sitting the exam in hospital,” revealed Dr Macharia.

The TSC was also notified of a registered teacher who posed as an examiner and accessed an examination centre. The teacher was found guilty. “We have put in place mechanisms to subject him to a disciplinary process with an intention of removing him from the register of teachers,” Dr Macharia said.

Related Topics
Covid-19 teachers KCSE

Share this story
I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Spina Bifida, and though rare in the general population, it is the most common neural tube defect in the world

LATEST STORIES

Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment
Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment

By MERCY KAHENDA | 16h ago

 Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment
Life with Lupus is a daily battle within my body

By PROF FELICIA ARUDO YIEKE | 11h ago

 Life with Lupus is a daily battle within my body
Divorce leads to depression, hypertension, insomnia

By SAADA HASSAN | 15h ago

 Divorce leads to depression, hypertension, insomnia
Just so you know, detaining patients over bills is illegal

By MERCY KAHENDA | 14h ago

 Just so you know, detaining patients over bills is illegal

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC