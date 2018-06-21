Claims of inequality in healthcare dominate assembly debate

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 20th 2018 at 22:42 GMT +3

There was heated debate in the county assembly on healthcare services after MCAs claimed some regions were marginalised.

The ward representatives said while some sub-counties had up to three level four hospitals, others had only one.

There are 14 level four hospitals in Meru.

Igembe North has Mutuate Hospital only, the same as Igembe Central and Igembe South with Nyambene and Kangeta respectively.

Abothuguchi West MCA Patrick Muthuri complained that Central Imenti sub-county does not have a level four hospital.

“For a hospital to become a level four, it has to have a theatre for surgeries and other services,” said Mr Muthuri.

Upgrade demand

Jediel Mutura (Ntunene-Igembe North), who has written to the health executive on behalf of residents who are demanding an upgrade of Laare Health Centre, said it was unfair to deny some regions better healthcare services.

He said Igembe Central serves a large population, from the border with Isiolo all the way to Meru National Park and therefore deserves elevation of more facilities to level four.

Joshua Mauru (Ntima East) and Elias Murega (Municipality) said the county government needed to upgrade hospitals in marginalised areas.

Kimathi Ithibua said the Igembe region was vast, but the residents were being served by only a few Level Four hospitals.