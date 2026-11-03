One in three sexually active unmarried women in Kenya lack access to family planning

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and other stakeholders during the release of the 2025–26 Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey (KMDHS).[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

One in three sexually active unmarried women in Kenya who need family planning services are not using any contraceptive method, demonstrating persistent gaps in access despite years of progress in contraceptive uptake, a new survey shows.

According to the 2025-26 Kenya Mini-Demographic and Health Survey (KMDHS), 33 per cent of sexually active unmarried women aged 15 to 49 have an unmet need for family planning, compared with 20 per cent of married women.

The survey found that modern contraceptive methods meet the needs of 58 per cent of sexually active unmarried women, while nine (9) per cent rely on traditional methods.

Among married women, 74 per cent have their family planning needs met through modern methods, while six per cent use traditional contraceptives.

Overall, 61 per cent of married and sexually active unmarried women use at least one family planning method.

The findings also point to a slight decline in contraceptive use among married women. Modern methods such as injectables fell from 57 per cent in 2022 to 56 per cent in 2025-26, while overall contraceptive use dropped from 63 per cent to 61 per cent over the same period.

The survey also shows a growing preference for implants. Their use among married women rose from 19 per cent in 2022 to 23 per cent in 2025-26.

By comparison, injectable contraceptive use declined from 20 per cent to 19 per cent, while use of contraceptive pills fell from eight per cent to seven per cent.

Despite the recent slowdown, Kenya has made substantial gains in modern contraceptive uptake over the past three decades. The proportion of married women using modern methods rose from 18 per cent in 1989 to 56 per cent in 2025-26.

The latest figures, however, underscore the continuing challenge of ensuring that women, especially those who are sexually active and unmarried, can access and use family planning services.