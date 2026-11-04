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The big divide: When a child's future is dictated by birthplace and family wealth

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 6 min read

The latest Mini Demographic and Health Survey released yesterday has exposed the truth about Kenyan ways and life decisions that many grapple with as they trudge along.

From more women delaying giving birth to prioritise education and financial security to 60 per cent of Kenyans who have to rely on other sources of money to get treatment outside insurance funding. The report by the Kenya Bureau of Statistics paints a worrying picture for planners but also gives relief on growth in the health sector.

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The big divide: When a child's future is dictated by birthplace and family wealth
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