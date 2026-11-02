Small lump, big threat: Doctors warn of bone cancer danger

Prof Jessie Githang’a, Dr Joyfrida Chepchumba and Dr Doreen Karimi-Mutua discuss findings from a study on healthcare-seeking behaviour among caregivers of children with cancer in Kenya at PrideInn Azure Hotel, Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

What begins as a small, seemingly harmless swelling on your limbs can sometimes be the first visible sign of a disease that has already begun taking root.

Orthopaedic cancer specialists are now urging Kenyans not to ignore swellings that continue to grow, particularly those that reach the size of an egg, warning that delayed investigation could allow bone cancers to advance to stages where treatment becomes far more difficult.

For doctors, however, the challenge is to detect the warning signs early, investigate them properly and refer patients before the disease advances to a life-threatening stage.