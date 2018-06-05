BREAKING NEWS
Cuban doctors arrive in Kenya (photos)
First batch of Cuban doctors jets in the country amid controversy (photos)

By Waweru Titus | Published Tue, June 5th 2018 at 23:04, Updated June 5th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o receiving the Cuban doctors at JKIA on Tuesday night. [Photo: Courtesy]

The first batch of 50 out of 100 Cuban doctors have arrived in the country amid controversy surrounding their pay.

The doctors landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday night and were received by Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

ALSO READ: Why Cuban doctors will not be overpaid - CS

The second batch of medics are expected to jet in on Thursday night.

The medics will then be deployed to all 47 counties after a two week induction exercise starting on June 8.

Furnished apartments, security, transport and a monthly salary are some of the privileges they will enjoy while serving the country for two years.

It is not yet clear how much each doctor will earn as this has to be decided by the Public Service Commission (PSC), as was stated by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

[Photo: Courtesy]
[Photo: Courtesy]
[Photo: Courtesy]

 

 

ALSO READ: Official sues to bar Cuban doctors

Kenya takes its health agenda to world assembly

Another deadly plane crash claims more than 100 lives

KMPDU asked to support Cuba specialists

Sweet deal for doctors from Cuba

