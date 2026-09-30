Eight easy desserts to make when you're baking for one

Baking for one is a simple, comforting act of self-care (Photo: AI Gemini)

Baking for one is a simple, comforting act of self-care. Whether you are relaxing in a Nairobi bedsitter, enjoying a coastal breeze in Mombasa, or spending a quiet evening in Kisumu, single-serving desserts offer the perfect fix for sudden sweet cravings.

These personal treats are quick, budget-friendly and require no expensive machinery.

A microwave-safe mug, a small ramekin and standard pantry staples such as flour, sugar, oil, milk and local fruits are all you need to elevate your evening:

Classic chocolate mug cake

In a large microwave-safe mug, whisk together 4 tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and ¼ teaspoon of baking powder.

Add 3 tablespoons of milk, 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and a drop of vanilla extract. Stir until you have a smooth batter, making sure there are no pockets of dry flour at the bottom.

Microwave on high for 60 to 90 seconds, or until the top is set but the centre is still slightly soft. Avoid overcooking, as the cake will continue to firm up as it cools.

Let it rest for about a minute before serving.

Topping: Add fresh strawberries, a dusting of cocoa powder or a dollop of yoghurt.

Chocolate lava mug cake

In a 10-ounce microwave-safe mug, combine 4 tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder, ¼ teaspoon of baking powder and a pinch of salt.

Add 3 tablespoons of milk, 1 tablespoon of melted butter or cooking oil, and a drop of vanilla extract. Stir until smooth.

Press a small piece of dark chocolate or a tablespoon of chocolate chips into the centre of the batter. Do not stir it in.

Microwave on high for 60 to 75 seconds, until the edges are set but the centre remains soft. The exact cooking time will depend on the strength of your microwave, so check it after 60 seconds.

Dust with icing sugar and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Banana cinnamon crumble

Slice one ripe banana into a small oven-safe ramekin or baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of sugar and ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon.

In a separate bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of oats, 1 tablespoon of flour, 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of butter or margarine. Rub the mixture together with your fingertips until it becomes crumbly.

Scatter the topping over the banana and bake at 180°C for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until the topping is golden and the fruit is soft and bubbling.

If using a microwave, cook for about 1 to 2 minutes until the banana is warm and the topping is cooked through, although it will not become as crisp as it does in the oven.

Variation: Swap the banana for diced mango, pineapple or apple for a different fruity twist.

Mini coconut cupcake

Preheat your oven to 180°C and lightly grease a small ramekin or oven-safe cup.

In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of flour, 1 tablespoon of sugar and ¼ teaspoon of baking powder.

Add 2 tablespoons of milk, 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and a drop of vanilla extract. Stir until combined, then fold in 1 tablespoon of grated coconut. You can also add a little lemon zest for extra flavour.

Pour the batter into the greased ramekin, leaving some room for the cake to rise.

Bake for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow it to cool slightly before serving with a drizzle of honey or jam. For a more indulgent treat, add a little whipped cream and enjoy it with a hot cup of tea.

Mini pineapple upside-down cake

Preheat your oven to 175°C and lightly grease a small ramekin or mini baking dish.

Place 1 tablespoon of melted butter and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar at the bottom of the dish. Add one pineapple ring or a few pieces of chopped pineapple.

In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of flour, ¼ teaspoon of baking powder and a pinch of salt.

In another bowl, beat 1 tablespoon of softened butter with 1 tablespoon of sugar. Add 1 small egg or 2 tablespoons of beaten egg, followed by a drop of vanilla extract.

Gradually stir in the dry ingredients and 1 tablespoon of milk until you have a smooth batter.

Pour the batter over the pineapple and bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow it to cool for about five minutes before carefully turning it upside down onto a small plate, allowing the caramelised pineapple to sit on top.

Single-serve vanilla cake

Preheat your oven to 175°C and lightly grease a small ramekin.

In a small bowl, mix 4 tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar and ¼ teaspoon of baking powder.

Add 2 tablespoons of milk, 1 tablespoon of melted butter or cooking oil, a drop of vanilla extract and 1 tablespoon of beaten egg. Stir until smooth.

Pour the batter into the ramekin, filling it no more than two-thirds full to leave room for the cake to rise.

Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow it to cool slightly before serving plain or topping it with whipped cream and fresh fruit.

Strawberry and berry cake

Preheat your oven to 175°C and grease a small ramekin or mini baking tin.

In a bowl, whisk together 4 tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar and ¼ teaspoon of baking powder.

Add 1 tablespoon of melted butter, 2 tablespoons of milk, 1 tablespoon of beaten egg and a drop of vanilla extract. Mix until you have a smooth batter.

Gently fold in 2 tablespoons of chopped strawberries or other fresh berries.

Pour the batter into your prepared baking dish and bake for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow it to cool slightly before topping it with whipped cream, extra berries or a drizzle of berry sauce.

Single-serve coffee cake

Preheat your oven or toaster oven to 175°C and lightly grease a small ramekin.

For the cake, mix 4 tablespoons of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar and ¼ teaspoon of baking powder. Stir in 2 tablespoons of milk, 1 tablespoon of melted butter or cooking oil, 1 tablespoon of beaten egg and a drop of vanilla extract.

Spoon half of the batter into the prepared ramekin.

For the filling, mix 1 teaspoon of brown sugar with ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of chopped nuts. Sprinkle this over the first layer of batter.

Cover with the remaining batter.

For the streusel topping, rub together 1 tablespoon of flour, 1 teaspoon of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of butter until crumbly. Scatter it over the top.

Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Allow it to cool for a few minutes before digging in.