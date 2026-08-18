Hidden ways diabetes can affect your sex life

Having diabetes affects much more than a person’s diet; it can impact every aspect of their life, including their sexual health (Photo: iStock)

Sexual health is an important part of overall wellbeing, yet it remains one of the areas many people find difficult to discuss, even with their doctors.

For people living with diabetes, the conversation is particularly important because the condition can affect more than blood sugar levels.

Over time, diabetes can interfere with the nerves, blood vessels and hormones involved in sexual function, potentially affecting intimacy, desire and sexual satisfaction.

For those living with diabetes, the daily battle is often framed around blood sugar readings, medication, diet and regular medical check-ups.

But there is another side of the condition that rarely makes it into conversations between patients, partners and doctors.

A person may diligently monitor their glucose levels yet quietly struggle with reduced sexual desire, difficulty with arousal, erectile dysfunction, vaginal dryness or pain during sex.

Because sexual problems are often considered embarrassing or too private to discuss, some people suffer silently, sometimes allowing the problem to strain their confidence, relationships and emotional wellbeing.

As the world marks World Sexual Health Day, it offers an opportunity to acknowledge that sexual health is part of overall health and wellbeing.

The day also provides an opportunity to break the silence around sexual difficulties that are often dismissed as embarrassing or simply part of ageing.

The World Association for Sexual Health says the annual observance seeks to promote awareness, dialogue and action around sexual health, rights, justice and pleasure for everyone.

According to Dr Josephine Okwoyo, for people with diabetes, the conversation is particularly important because the condition can affect the very systems required for a healthy sexual response.

“Having diabetes affects much more than a person’s diet; it can impact every aspect of their life, including their sexual health. Diabetes damages blood vessels and nerves. When blood glucose remains high over prolonged periods, these complications can interfere with the blood flow and nerve signals required for sexual arousal and function,” explains Dr Josephine.

Women can be overlooked

Sexual health conversations in diabetes care have traditionally focused heavily on erectile dysfunction, leaving women’s experiences less visible.

Women with diabetes can experience reduced sexual desire, difficulty becoming aroused, inadequate vaginal lubrication, difficulty reaching orgasm and painful intercourse.

The American Diabetes Association notes that nerve damage and other diabetes-related changes can contribute to vaginal dryness and sexual difficulties.

Recurrent urinary tract and vaginal infections may further make intimacy uncomfortable or painful.

In men, one of the most common complications is erectile dysfunction, or difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection. Diabetes can also contribute to reduced sexual desire and ejaculation problems.

Dr Okwoyo further explains that sexual difficulties should not be dismissed as merely relationship or ageing issues. Diabetes affects multiple body systems, and sexual function can be influenced by a combination of physical and psychological factors.

Persistent high blood sugar may contribute to nerve and blood-vessel damage, while conditions commonly associated with diabetes, including high blood pressure, excess weight and cardiovascular disease, can further increase the risk of sexual dysfunction.

In some cases, medicines, smoking, excessive alcohol use, stress, anxiety and depression can also play a role.

For men in particular, erectile dysfunction can sometimes provide an important health warning. Because erections depend on healthy blood vessels, erectile problems may occur alongside vascular disease and can be associated with cardiovascular risk.

One of the biggest barriers to treatment is simply starting the conversation. Patients may feel embarrassed to tell their doctor that they are having difficulty with sex, while healthcare providers may not always ask about it.

“A simple question during a diabetes consultation, such as whether the patient has noticed changes in sexual function, can open the door to diagnosis and treatment,” adds Dr Josephine.

The good news is that diabetes-related sexual problems do not necessarily have to become permanent. Keeping blood glucose within the target range can help reduce the risk of nerve and blood-vessel damage.

Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, moderating alcohol intake, and managing blood pressure and cholesterol can also support overall vascular health.

Depending on the cause, healthcare providers may recommend treatment for erectile dysfunction, address vaginal dryness or infections, review medications, assess hormone levels, or provide psychological or relationship support.