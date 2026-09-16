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Turn your workspace into your favourite corner

Living
 By Jael Wakesho | 10 hours from now  | 3 Min read
 Pastel colours are a simple way to make your desk feel fresh and peaceful    (Photo: AI Gemini) 

A workspace should be more than a place to answer emails, attend meetings or complete assignments.

It can also be a comforting corner that reflects your personality, creativity and style.

With pastel accessories, tiny plants and cosy lighting, you can create a desk that feels calm, beautiful and inspiring.

You can choose shades such as blush pink, lavender, mint green, baby blue, butter yellow or soft peach. You do not need to use every colour. Pick two or three that work well together.

For example, you can pair a white or wooden desk with a lavender desk mat, a pink notebook and a mint-green pen holder.

A pastel keyboard, mouse, phone stand or water bottle can also add colour without making the space look crowded. Soft shades can give your desk a gentle and organised appearance without taking away from its professional feel.

If you prefer a more personal look, add colours and pieces that celebrate your identity.

A small framed print by a Black artist, a quote from a Black woman you admire or artwork inspired by African culture can give the space more meaning. Your workspace should not only look attractive; it can also remind you of your strength, creativity and dreams.

If it does not breach your company’s policies, small plants can bring life to your work area.

Succulents, snake plants, pothos and small cacti are good choices because they do not need much space. Place one near your computer or in a corner of your desk where it will not get in the way.

If you are often busy or travel regularly, choose an artificial plant instead. It can still give you the greenery and natural feel you want without needing regular watering.

A cute ceramic pot in pink, cream or lilac can also make the plant part of the overall decoration.

You do not need to turn your desk into a mini jungle. One or two plants are enough. You can also use a small shelf to display plants, books, candles and framed photographs.

Keeping decorations towards the back or edges of the desk leaves enough room for your laptop, notebook and hands, while making the space feel less cluttered.

Lighting can also change the mood of your entire workspace. Instead of relying only on a bright overhead bulb, add a small desk lamp with a warm glow.

A lamp with a gold, white or rose-gold base can add a stylish touch, while fairy lights placed along a shelf or behind your monitor can make the area feel warmer in the evening. They are not a must, though.

If you work near a window, make use of natural light during the day. Just position your screen carefully to avoid glare.

Of course, your desk should not only be pretty; it should also be comfortable and practical. Choose a supportive chair, keep your monitor at a comfortable height and leave a clear space for writing.

A soft desk mat, cable organiser and pretty storage box can help keep everything tidy without making the space feel too clinical.

Most importantly, let your workspace reflect you. Add a favourite mug, family photo, beauty product, inspirational card or a small item from home. These little touches can make a space feel more familiar, especially on those long workdays.

As a working woman, your desk can be both professional and personal. Create a soft, empowering space where you feel comfortable, inspired and ready to let your ideas grow.

And who knows? You might even find yourself getting a little more productive with those deliverables.

 

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