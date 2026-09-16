How you can romanticise your everyday life

Take a warm shower or soak in a warm bubble bath while listening to soothing instrumentals (Photo: AI)

Life can feel like a long list of responsibilities. For many working women, the day may begin before sunrise and end long after the evening news.

There are bills to pay, work deadlines to meet, family members to support and traffic to survive.

Still, even during busy days, it is possible to find small moments of beauty.

Romanticising your life does not mean pretending that problems do not exist. It means learning to notice and enjoy simple experiences, even when life feels ordinary.

A cup of coffee, a matatu ride or a quiet evening can become a special moment when approached with intention.

Your morning does not have to begin with panic. If possible, wake up a few minutes earlier so that you are not rushing.

Open the curtains and allow the morning light into your room. Listen to the sounds of the neighbourhood waking up, from birds singing to people preparing for work.

Make your bed, take a deep breath, then head to the shower. Take your time to bathe and brush your teeth before starting the day.

Make your coffee, tea or uji and pair it with bacon, scones, chapati, mandazi, nduma or bread. Make it feel a little special. Use your favourite cup, plate and cutlery. If you like, add some cinnamon or cardamom, then sit down and actually enjoy your drink instead of rushing through it.

You can play soft African jazz, gospel, Afro-soul or your favourite playlist. Instead of scrolling through your phone immediately, take a few quiet minutes to think about the day ahead.

You can also dress in a way that makes you feel confident. Accessorise well, apply body oil, put on some make-up and perfume, style your hair and choose a bright colour to go with those pretty shoes.

Always remember, looking good is not only about other people. It can also be a way of showing up for yourself.

The journey to work can be tiring, especially in a busy city like Nairobi. Whether you are travelling in your own car, a matatu, bus, boda boda or train, you can still make the experience more enjoyable.

Create a morning playlist for your commute. Choose songs that make you feel like the main character in a film.

As you travel through the streets, notice the details around you: vendors arranging their goods, schoolchildren in uniform, women selling fruit and the sun shining on the buildings.

If you are in a matatu, sit by the window when possible. Carry a book, journal or pair of headphones.

You can also use the journey to write down your thoughts, plan your goals or send a kind message to someone you love.

After work, give yourself time to change from ‘work mode’ to ‘home mode’.

How? Take a warm shower or soak in a warm bubble bath while listening to soothing instrumentals or relaxing music at a low volume. Bubble baths can be enjoyable in moderation, but frequent or heavily fragranced soaks can cause skin irritation and, for some women, vaginal irritation.

Later, lounge in your cute, brightly coloured fluffy robe and head towel for a while before changing into your carefully chosen nightdress or pyjamas.

Light a scented candle or use a pleasant body spray if you have one. Prepare a simple dinner and serve it nicely, even if you are eating alone.

Play music while cooking or watch the sunset from your balcony or window. If you drink alcohol, a small glass of wine can be part of the ritual, but a non-alcoholic drink works just as well.

You can write down three things you are grateful for or note one thing you achieved during the day.

Romanticising your life is not about expensive hotels or perfect weekends. It is about finding beauty in your real life as a working woman.