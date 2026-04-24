Why taking care of your health is the ultimate self-care (Photo: iStock)

The highest priority of most people is acquiring good health. A survey by CNN revealed that the focus that topped New Year resolutions was health (37 per cent), not family, work or finances as one would expect. Health is defined as a state of being free from illness or injury or being in a good physical and mental condition.

John the Evangelist and author of epistles of 1st, 2nd and 3rd John writes to his friend Gaius, “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers” (3rd John 1:2). We must all learn to take care of ourselves the best way we can if we wish to achieve our destiny and serve the Lord.

In recent years, issues of obesity, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases and other chronic illnesses have exploded to almost pandemic proportions not only in Kenya but also around the world. Researchers predict that by the end of this decade, 20 million people a year will die from infectious diseases globally and 50 million from weight-related diseases, especially diabetes and heart disease. Other health statistics reveal that today, as many people are dying from obesity as those dying from malnutrition. These figures are worrying, hence the importance of healthy living.

Apostle Paul says that all things are lawful to him, but all things are not helpful and he will not be brought under the power of any. Thus, you have the freedom to do anything but do not be mastered by any; that some things in life are not necessarily wrong, rather they are just not beneficial. The bible teaches us several things about our body and health.

First, God expects you to manage your body. He is the owner of your body and he loans it to you to manage it or be its steward. One day you will stand before him and he will ask what you did with the body he gave you. The Psalmist says, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” You cannot blame people on how you use, misuse, or abuse your body.

Second, your body is God’s property. He created everything and owns it all; and your body is holy because he made it. “In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind” (Job 12:10). “Who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.” (Philippians 3:21).

Third, your body will resurrect after you die. There is no waste in the economy of God. In heaven, you will have a body; you will not be an amorphous spirit just floating around. You will not be an angel either; flesh is flesh and will remain so even in heaven. By his power, God raised the Lord from the dead and he will raise us also. “Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and life. He who believes in me, though he may die, shall live. And whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.” (John 11:25-26).

Sexual sin

Fourth, your body is connected to the Body of Christ. “Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ himself? Shall you then take the members of Christ and unite with a prostitute? Never!” (1st Corinthians 6:15). All other sins a person commits are outside of their body but sexual sin is against his own body not just God.

Fifth, your body is important because the Holy Spirit lives in it. Your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you as received from God. This means God has taken up residence inside you as his dwelling place. “Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own?” (1st Corinthians 6:9).

Initially, he dwelt in the tabernacle that was designed according to the specifications he gave to Moses. Later, he dwelt in the temple in Jerusalem, which he gave David specifications to build. Today, he dwells in your body as the temple.

Sixth, Jesus bought your body when he died on the cross. You are not your own; you were bought at a price; therefore, honour God with your body. Do you know how much you are worth? With arms outstretched and nail-pierced hands, Jesus showed how much he loves you; so much he would rather die than live without you.

I urge you to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God. You cannot serve him without your physical body and the healthier you are, the more he will bless you and use you. Taking care of your health is an act of worship! We have to keep our bodies in the best health possible. Keep your body healthy, not just to feel and look good or live long, which is okay, but also for the above six reasons.

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries