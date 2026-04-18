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Who are you when no one is watching?

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 8 hours from now  | 3 Min read
A false self is built to comply with social expectations and gain approval while the true self remains hidden
 A false self is built to comply with social expectations and gain approval while the true self remains hidden (Photo: iStock)

The question of who you are when no one is watching is one of the most profound inquiries even in modern psychology. For many of us, there is a comfortable alignment between our public actions and our private thoughts.

However, a significant number of people live with a deep sense of identity confusion characterised by a sharp divide between the proper behaviour they display in social or professional settings and the unhealthy traits they exhibit behind closed doors.

This disconnect is not just about having good manners as it often points to a fragmented sense of self where the public persona acts as a shield to protect a fragile or underdeveloped internal world.

To identify an unhealthy private personality, you must begin with observing the level of emotional whiplash you experience when transitioning from public to private spaces.

A person might be known as the kindest colleague or a patient leader at the office yet at home, they are easily triggered, more prone to intense irritability, emotional coldness or manipulative tendencies.

This phenomenon is often a sign of "false self". According to psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott’s research, a false self is built to comply with social expectations and gain approval while the true self remains hidden, feeling empty or misunderstood.

When the gap between these two versions of the self becomes too wide, it creates a state of chronic internal stress as they now have to constantly perform to maintain their reputation.

And as you would expect, the impact of this double life on family members and spouses is often devastating. Their loved ones frequently find themselves in a gaslighting environment where the person the world sees is entirely different from the person they live with. Sounds crazy right?

Well, this toxicity many people have to endure creates a confusing reality, especially for the spouse who may try to speak up about the mistreatment, only to be met with disbelief from the outside world who knows only the polished public version of the perpetrator.

Over time, this dynamic erodes the trust and emotional safety required for a healthy marriage.

The family on the other hand begins to walk on eggshells, constantly having to monitor that person’s private mood to prevent an outburst while simultaneously feeling a deep sense of isolation because they cannot share their true experience with others. Why? Because no one will believe you.

For the person struggling with this divide, they must identify the fears that make the false self to feel necessary. Often, these unhealthy private behaviours are maladaptive coping mechanisms for stress, trauma or deep-seated insecurities that have never been addressed.

And for true healing to begin, they must slowly allow their true self to be seen, starting with small, honest admissions to a trusted partner or friend. Once they lower the stakes of public performance, they can begin to reconcile their two halves.

For the sake of long-term mental health, it is essential to realise that a reputation built on performance is unsustainable. 

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