×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Four-day weekend, but feeling exhausted?

Wellness
 By Sarah Nyambura | 3 days ago  | 3 Min read
Four-day weekend, but feeling exhausted?
 There is a particular kind of exhaustion that comes from a holiday that never stops moving (Photo: Gemini)

You are reading this on Good Friday. The weekend has already started. And somewhere in your contacts, there is a plan building that you have not fully priced yet.

I want to tell you about Amina before you say yes to everything this weekend.

Last Easter, Amina had a plan. Thursday night, drive to the coast, Friday at the beach (which became a day trip with a cousin who was also there). Saturday was a wedding she had almost forgotten about, three hours away.

Sunday was the drive back, with a stopover upcountry because she was passing through and it would be rude not to. Monday, she arrived in Nairobi at midnight. Four days off. Zero days of rest. A full week of work starting Tuesday morning. 

There is a particular kind of exhaustion that comes from a holiday that never stops moving. It is different from work exhaustion. It sits heavier. It is the tiredness of someone who was supposed to recover, but spent four days in a car, at events, managing logistics, being present for everyone except themselves. 

One ‘yes’ at a time, damage

Amina did not plan a busy Easter. She planned a beach trip. Everything else accumulated, one yes at a time. The cousin was already there. The wedding was a close friend. The upcountry stop was family. Each decision made sense on its own.

The cumulative effect was a weekend that cost her Sh22,000 and left her more depleted than the week before it. By Tuesday, she was sounding like someone who needed another four days off. 

But we need to realise that ‘rest is not a treat, it is a financial decision’. This is the part that does not get said enough. Chronic exhaustion is expensive. Not metaphorically. Literally!

A tired person makes worse financial decisions. They impulsively spend because they lack the energy to pause. They say yes because negotiating takes effort they do not have.

They eat out every day because cooking needs a version of themselves that checked out somewhere on the highway. They put off the Sacco registration, the savings transfer and the budget review because all of that requires a functioning adult and right now, they are at 60 per cent of one.

Rest is not a reward for finishing work. It is the condition that makes good work and good financial decisions possible. Your body already knows this. It has been sending memos.

The long weekend is four days. Treat all four like they count. That is enough time to rest, see people, travel, and return to Tuesday feeling functional. The question is whether those four days get planned with as much intention as the spending.

Most people have planned what they will spend this Easter. Almost nobody has planned what they will do with their energy. The result is a weekend that looks full on the calendar and feels hollow on Tuesday, when the alarm goes off and the body hits snooze.

My friend’s mistake was not saying yes to everything. It was never decided in advance what the weekend was for. You still have time to make that decision.

This week’s money tip: Write two Easter budgets

Before the next plan lands in your DM, write this down:

1. The spending budget. How much will travel, food, family, and socialising cost? A real number, written down.

2. The rest of the budget. How many hours are dedicated to rest? Not travel. Not events. Not being present for other people. Write it down too.

Now, guard the rest of the budget the same way you guard the spending budget. You are allowed to say no to plans the same way you say no to an unplanned expense.

Amina already knows what she is doing this Easter differently. One destination. No detours. The upcountry visit gets its own weekend. One full day with no plan. You can plan your weekend now, before it plans you.

Rest well this Easter. Your Tuesday self will thank you.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Beef gosht stew
Easy recipe: Beef gosht stew
Next article
Four-day weekend, but feeling exhausted?
Four-day weekend, but feeling exhausted?
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: Lamu Tamu
By Molly Chebet Apr. 3, 2026
Cocktail bar: Lamu Tamu
Easy recipe: Soft white bread
By Agnes Mwandawiro Apr. 2, 2026
Easy recipe: Soft white bread
Why do I feel like everyone hates me?
By Esther Muchene Apr. 1, 2026
Why do I feel like everyone hates me?
.

Latest Articles

We love each other, so why do our fights feel so toxic?
We love each other, so why do our fights feel so toxic?
Living
By Chris Hart
Apr. 4, 2026
Easter on the move: Where to splurge, where to save
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
Apr. 4, 2026
Easy recipe: Beef gosht stew
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
Apr. 4, 2026
Is choreromance the future of dating?
Relationships
By Peter Muiruri
Apr. 4, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Whole chicken biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Mar. 28, 2026
Easy recipe: Whole chicken biryani
>Easy recipe: Malai mutton curry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Mar. 26, 2026
Easy recipe: Malai mutton curry
>How to cope with rejection from family
By Esther Muchene Mar. 26, 2026
How to cope with rejection from family
>Ten everyday herbs that quietly power your health
By Agnes Mwandawiro Mar. 26, 2026
Ten everyday herbs that quietly power your health

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved